Pittsburgh, PA

Heinz Creates ‘Marz’ Ketchup Using Tomatoes Grown In Mars-Like Conditions

 4 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Heinz is taking ketchup into the future, unveiling a new mix, using tomatoes grown as if they were on Mars!

Heinz says they worked with fourteen astro biologists for two years at the Aldrin Space Institute in Florida to create a controlled environment.

They replicated the soil, temperature, and water conditions similar to Mars, and then planted a whole bunch of tomatoes.

The result? “Marz” tomatoes. The researchers and Heinz say the experiment shows the possibility of long-term food production when humans live on another planet.

The final product will be taste-tested by the research team and a former NASA astronaut. It will not be for sale.

