Local coaches beware, it’s best not to underestimate Salem running back Tommy Ahlers. One New Hampshire coach learned that lesson the hard way earlier this fall. “In an interview (prior to the day of the game), the coach kept referring to me as ‘No. 2’ instead of my name and called me a ‘complementary back,’” the senior remembered. “That got to me. It sat with me all week building up to the game. My whole mindset was that I was going to change that coach’s mind about me, and I did.”

SALEM, NH ・ 10 DAYS AGO