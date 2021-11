I've managed to get our VMWare cluster in to IMC and can even manage the Linux instances but have trouble to manage the Windows Servers 2019. Cannot find good examples onm how-to. Server has PSRemoting on and I'm trying to test/verify from the "Device Details" => "Modify PowerShell Settings". Server has port 5985 listening and I'm using a local account Server\account and PWD to access on port 5985. But no luck. The odd thing is that IMC doesn't seem to send anything to 5985, have seen just a couple of packets when looking at FW logs (yes 5985 is Permitted through the FW.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO