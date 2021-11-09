CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

South Africa’s Telkom considers strategic partnership for IT business

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African telecom operator Telkom is considering strategic options for its IT business, including a partnership, it said on Tuesday after reporting a 30.4% jump in half-year profit. Telkom’s IT business, which offers enterprise solutions for companies, has been under pressure due to sluggish investments by...

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Light Reading

Telkom SA builds Africa's Top VoLTE network based on Single Voice Core

As of Nov 2021, Telkom VoLTE users in South Africa have reached 4.6M, becoming the largest VoLTE service provider in Africa. Telkom serves 16M mobile users, and launched VoLTE in 2018 and 5G NSA in 2020 respectively. Regarding voice services, Telkom focuses on VoLTE services. In order to develop VoLTE, Telkom orchestrated a holistic KPI system and optimization plan, which has been proven to improve the VoLTE user experience significantly. Through intelligent identification of VoLTE users and auto-provisioning, Telkom saves users the steps to activate VoLTE services. In addition, Telkom cooperated with Apple, Samsung, OPPO and other handset manufacturers to turn on the terminal VoLTE switch by default. With above measures, the number of Telkom VoLTE subscribers has increased by over 3M in last one year. The rapid development of VoLTE enables Telkom to re-farm 2G/3G spectrum for the development of 4G and 5G.
TECHNOLOGY
OilPrice.com

South Africa’s Energy Minister Vows To Fight For Coal

Coal-fired power generation should continue to be part of South Africa’s energy mix, its Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said on Tuesday, noting that he would go to court if necessary to keep a plan for new coal power plants alive. “I know that we’re going to end up in court...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
telecoms.com

MTN reportedly mulling takeover of Telkom South Africa

Consolidation of the South African telecoms market may be on the cards if a report from Bloomberg has any substance. Those handy ‘people familiar with the matter’ told Bloomberg that MTN Group – Africa’s largest operator group – recently made a takeover approach for Telkom South Africa. Having said that, when Bloomberg asked MTN for confirmation all it got was this statement: “There is no deal on the table in relation to this matter.”
WORLD
pv-magazine.com

South Africa’s first solar wheeling project

A 10 MW photovoltaic project developed by Cape Town based solar company SOLA Group has started generating clean energy for the local unit of an Amazon subsidiary three months ahead of schedule. The plant has been described as “the first operational large scale solar wheeling project” in South Africa. South...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strategic Partnership#Telkom#Reuters#South African#Bcx#Heps
CleanTechnica

Pathway Cycles Is Scaling Up South Africa’s First E-Bike-Focused Delivery Business

Craig Atkinson, originally a music school owner and events company director, has been focusing on projects that uplift members of his community and projects that contribute to nature conservation for the past 13 years now. He has been working to change people’s lives through music. “Music has been proven to...
CARS
Times Daily

South Africa's local vote will gauge support for ruling ANC

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans voted Monday in local government elections that will offer an indication if support for the ruling African National Congress has rebounded after waning in recent years. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
ELECTIONS
Times Daily

South Africa's ANC party sees big decline in local elections

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's voters have delivered a significant rebuke to the governing African National Congress, the party of late anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, which got less than 50% of ballots cast in local government elections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
ELECTIONS
MyChesCo

Rajant and Kiber Announce Strategic Partnership

MALVERN, PA — Rajant Corporation and Kiber have partnered to offer the Kiber3 fully integrated augmented reality solution for remote assistance. Ideally suited for the energy market as well as warehouses and factories, the third generation augmented reality multi-feature wearable device runs over Rajant Kinetic Mesh to empower a workforce in daily industrial operations with instant expertise and remote collaboration through AR technology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
AFP

Japan's Toshiba announces plan to split into three firms

Toshiba's board has approved a plan to split the storied Japanese conglomerate into three companies, it announced Friday, following tension with shareholders and a controversial takeover offer. The decision comes after months of tumult for the company, including the ouster of its board chairman and revelations that management sought to enlist government help in blocking shareholder action.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

A landmark as South Africa’s ANC dips below 50% support

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party has received less than 50% of votes in nationwide elections for the first time, emphatically confirming the declining popularity of the once-revered organization that was led by Nelson Mandela and freed the country from apartheid. The final...
POLITICS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
985theriver.com

Airbus shaves 20-year demand forecast, sees faster replacements

DUBAI (Reuters) – Airbus shaved its forecast for airplane demand by 0.5% compared with pre-pandemic projections on Saturday, offset by a brighter outlook for freighters as the world’s largest jetmakers fight for inaugural sales of large new cargo planes. Airbus issued new long-term demand forecasts on the eve of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
InvestorPlace

3 Promising Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Potential WeWork-Like Turnaround

The WeWork (NYSE:WE) turn-around has was one of the more compelling stories from the stock market this year. The office-sharing company had been among THE stocks to buy before its IPO implosion, where Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) had to bail out the company. However, in the past year, WeWork seems to have...
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
ADVOCACY
985theriver.com

Supply chain bottleneck to linger through 2022, says ECB’s Rehn

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Supply chain bottlenecks that are dampening euro zone growth and pushing up inflation will linger throughout 2022, European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Friday. Significant relief from the situation is unlikely until the end of the year, the Finnish central bank chief told a Lithuanian...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy