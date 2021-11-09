CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

St. Helens Police Log: Oct. 23-31, 2021

By St. Helens Police Department
 4 days ago

This week's calls include: telephonic harassment, car clout in Old Town, and an interfering suspect.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Officers arrested a woman in the 2500 block of Gable Road for telephonic harassment.

Officers responded to a death investigation in the 100 block of River Street.

Sunday, Oct. 24

A woman was arrested on a warrant in the 1600 block of Old Portland Road.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

A woman was arrested near St. Helens Street for theft from a vehicle.

Thursday, Oct. 28

A man violated a restraining order in the 200 block of Strand Street and was arrested by officers.

Friday, Oct. 29

Officers arrested a woman in the 200 block of 14th Street on a warrant.

A man was arrested in the 300 block of North 16th Street for violation of release agreement, escape lll, interfering with an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Officers responded to a traffic crash in the 3000 block of Columbia River Highway.

A man was arrested in the 500 block of Columbia River Highway for violation of his release agreement.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

