Clackamas County, OR

Izak Hamilton becomes the new face of Clackamas Fire

By Raymond Rendleman
 4 days ago

Clackamas County resident takes on spokesman role while continuing fire investigations

Clackamas County resident Izak Hamilton, who began work in 2014 in the Clackamas Fire marshal's office, recently took on a role as the spokesperson for the fire district.

In his new position, Hamilton will issue press releases, talk with news reporters, contributes to the fire district's social media accounts and appear on television at the sites of fires. In addition to that long list of duties, Hamilton will continue his work as a fire investigator, one of his favorite aspects of his job for more than seven years.

Clackamas Fire Battalion Chief Brandon Paxton, who previously served as the district's spokesman from 2012-15 and from 2018-21, will continue working with the public, leading government affairs.

Hamilton said he's most enjoyed serving Clackamas Fire as an investigator, because it requires for interaction between the public and himself as a representative of the fire district.

"Investigations are great because they present a challenge, what we call the puzzle piece," he said. "But my favorite part is to be able to work with community members to help them rebuild and make sense of their lives after a loss. With that being said, I am delighted to have this opportunity to represent our organization in this capacity."

