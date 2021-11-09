Xfinity users across Bay Area experience outages

Xfinity customers throughout the Bay Area are experiencing disruptions to their internet service in what appears to be a massive outage early Tuesday.

An Xfinity spokesperson told KCBS Radio engineers are beginning to restore service to some customers but it's still not clear what caused the outage.

Locations experiencing outages include San Francisco , Marin County , Burlingame , Los Altos , Fremont and Pleasanton , among others. One customer as far north as Ukiah said via Twitter they also have lost internet service.

As of late Monday, the company was still trying to get a handle on the exact scope of the disruption.

Internet, television and WiFi services first went down at about 10 p.m. Monday. It wasn't immediately clear when restoration was expected.

At roughly 12 a.m. Tuesday, Downdetector's outage and reported problems map showed substantial impacts centered on the Bay Area.

The outages come as an atmospheric river storm reaches the Bay Area , the second such system in as many weeks. The storm is not expected to dump anywhere near the record rainfall the region experienced in late October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.