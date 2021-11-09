CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Xfinity users across Bay Area experience outages

By Kcbs Radio Staff
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZNoy_0cqwzHoR00

Xfinity customers throughout the Bay Area are experiencing disruptions to their internet service in what appears to be a massive outage early Tuesday.

An Xfinity spokesperson told KCBS Radio engineers are beginning to restore service to some customers but it's still not clear what caused the outage.

Locations experiencing outages include San Francisco , Marin County , Burlingame , Los Altos , Fremont and Pleasanton , among others. One customer as far north as Ukiah said via Twitter they also have lost internet service.

As of late Monday, the company was still trying to get a handle on the exact scope of the disruption.

Internet, television and WiFi services first went down at about 10 p.m. Monday. It wasn't immediately clear when restoration was expected.

At roughly 12 a.m. Tuesday, Downdetector's outage and reported problems map showed substantial impacts centered on the Bay Area.

The outages come as an atmospheric river storm reaches the Bay Area , the second such system in as many weeks. The storm is not expected to dump anywhere near the record rainfall the region experienced in late October.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Pleasanton, CA
City
Los Altos, CA
City
Fremont, CA
City
Burlingame, CA
City
Ukiah, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfinity#Kcbs Radio#Wifi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Twitter
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy