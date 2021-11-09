A 9-year-old injured at the Astroworld Festival is in a medically induced coma, family says
By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
4 days ago
A 9-year-old boy who was seriously injured at the Astroworld Festival on Friday night is in a medically induced coma in an attempt to overcome trauma to his brain, according to the boy’s grandfather. Bernon Blount told CNN his grandson, EB, was in town to see “his favorite artist”...
A Pennsylvania couple who allegedly hid their infant’s body inside a wall of their home have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including abuse of their baby’s corpse.Kylie Wilt, 25, who is the child’s mother, was charged with concealing the death, obstruction of justice, welfare fraud and tampering with evidence. The child’s father Alan Hollis was held by the officials for obstructing the administration of law, according to a local report by CBS’s KDKA.The infant’s remains were recovered from a grey plastic tote bag inside a crate last week after police officials and the state department’s Child Youth...
The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
Houston, TX – A 9-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being injured in the deadly crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival that claimed eight lives and injured hundreds more on November 5. The boy, Ezra Blount, is currently in a medically induced coma at a children’s hospital...
A 9-year-old boy is in an induced coma after he was trampled at Travis Scott’s Houston concert last week, one of many attendees seriously injured in a crowd surge that left at least eight people dead. Ezra Blount was at the rapper’s Astroworld Festival concert Friday with his father, KTRK-TV...
A young boy is reportedly fighting for his life in a Texas hospital after sustaining severe injuries stemming from the mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park over the weekend. Reporter Stefania Okolie of Houston's ABC 13 shared via Twitter on Monday evening (Nov. 8) that...
A 9-year-old who was crushed and trampled at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival on Friday is fighting for his life in the hospital, ABC13 reports. Ezra Blount, who attended the festival with his father, suffered major organ damage and was in a medically induced coma as of Monday, according to ABC13. A woman identifying herself as Blount’s “aunty” wrote on Instagram the child had “damage and trauma to his liver his kidneys brain heart and lungs.”
Organizers of the Astroworld music festival have not provided investigators with clear records about private security personnel working the grounds when a massive crowd surge during headliner Travis Scott’s set led to at least eight deaths, Houston’s police chief said Wednesday. It was up to Live Nation Entertainment, the show’s promoter, to secure two mosh pits in […]
DALLAS — The father of a 9-year-old Tyler boy, Ezra Blount, who remains critically hurt after attending the deadly Astroworld Festival, is suing Travis Scott, entertainment giant Live Nation and promoters of the Houston festival alleging that his son’s injuries came as a result of organizers’ negligence. In the complaint...
The funeral for one of the youngest victims of last week’s Astroworld Festival was held Saturday morning in Houston, as families and friends remember loved ones who died a week ago at the high-energy music event that turned into a nightmare. Concertgoers were crushed and trampled and struggled to breathe...
The father of a 9-year-old boy who is a devout fan of Travis Scott is speaking out as the child remains hospitalized with severe brain swelling following the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Ezra Blout attended the concert with his father Treston on Friday, Nov. 5 and is now fighting for his life. His father spoke with an ABC affiliate station in Texas as he wishes for a miracle.
A 9-year-old attendee who was trampled during the Astroworld Festival is now on life support, his parents revealed. A week after the fatal concert claimed nine lives and injured hundreds of people, the father of a 9-year-old victim broke his silence and recalled how his son got severely hurt following the event. The young concertgoer, Ezra Blount, reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries, which caused him to be on life support.
The 15-year-old daughter of financier Ben Goldsmith died after losing control of her all-terrain vehicle on her family’s farm, an inquest has heard.Iris Goldsmith had been zig-zagging the off-road vehicle across a rough field in an attempt to “scare” her friend, an inquest has heard.Neither the teenager or her friend were said to be wearing seatbelts at the time and were flung from the six-seater Polaris Ranger, landing under its roof during an incident in July 2019.Taunton Coroner’s Court heard on Wednesday Iris was pinned to the ground and couldn’t be freed until members of staff from Cannwood Farm, in...
HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is calling for an independent investigation into the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival that left eight dead as chaos erupted during a Travis Scott concert. “It may well be that this tragedy is a result of unpredictable events, of circumstances coming together that...
HOUSTON, TX –– The death toll of the Astroworld Festival surge has risen to nine as yet another victim loses their life.
According to family members, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday night. Shahani attended the festival with her sister, Namarata Shahani, and cousin Mohit Bellani.
In tears, Namarata remembers her older sister asking if she was alight as the crowd began to surge around them –– this would be the last thing her sister ever said to her. In the chaos that ensued Namarata and Bellani lost track of their sister and cousin and were reunited in the…
By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and two others who are in critical condition are among several people injured after a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday, police said.
The man, a John Doe, was driving his Volkswagen Jetta southbound in the northbound lanes in the 500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 3:30 a.m. when he struck a Mazda 3 with three people inside, authorities said. After the Mazda was struck, it hit a Kia Optima, also traveling northbound.
The John Doe was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the three people in the Mazda, two men and a woman, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital — two were in critical condition and the other in good condition. The man in the Kia, a 24-year-old, was in good condition and refused medical treatment.
Area Three detectives and Chicago Police Major Accidents are investigating. All Southbound and Northbound Lanes were closed at the scene as of 5:20 a.m.
A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
As the 25th anniversary of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey approaches, the tragic fate of the six-year-old continues to baffle authorities and the public alike. Today, Dr. Oz and his experts examine what it is about this case that’s kept it so fresh in everyone’s minds. They discuss the different theories over the years, how new DNA technology could play a critical role in closing the case, and if there is a new suspect in the investigation. Investigator John San Agustin takes Dr. Oz inside a model of the Ramsey home with exclusive insights on the evidence found and reveals what he believes needs to happen to solve this brutal murder.
A 19-year-old woman who was ejected during a crash was found barefoot and lying on the ground — two hours later. Police say Stephanie Bardach, 19, crashed her car about 12:15 a.m. Monday on a bridge at Boyer Run Road and East Mount Hope Road in Lancaster County. Northern Lancaster...
Comments / 0