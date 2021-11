The Honor 50 is a stylish-looking phone with lots of nifty features such as multiple cameras, fast charging and a curved-edge, OLED screen – but it just doesn't have the wow factor we were hoping for. It does take good pictures, and it has some great video features such as dual recording using the front and back cameras simultaneously, but we're not sure how much you would use it.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO