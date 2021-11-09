CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fill Your Pantry at the Oregon City Farmers Market

By Raymond Rendleman
OSU Extension, Clackamas County partner to provide bulk purchasing power to shoppers

Support your local food system and take advantage of bulk purchasing by participating in the Fill Your Pantry event.

The event series organized by a coalition of food system groups around the metro area, will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, alongside the regularly scheduled Oregon City Farmers Market, 2051 Kaen Road.

Visit fillyourpantry.org before Nov. 28 to pre-order locally grown produce, meats and nuts to fill your pantry and freezer. Pick up your order at the Oregon City Farmers Market using a credit/debit or a SNAP/EBT card as payment.

The program's purpose is to support small-scale, local farmers and ranchers by providing an opportunity to move large quantities of crops during crucial moments throughout the year, such as highly perishable summer crops during peak season, or storage crops in the winter when sales are typically the lowest.

The OSU Extension Service, Family & Community Health Program and the Clackamas County Sustainability and Solid Waste Program also will be on hand during the event, handing out recipes printed in both English and Spanish, food-storage tip sheets and food-preservation resources.

For more information, contact the Oregon City Farmers Market at 503-734-0192 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

