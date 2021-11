Good news if you were hoping for Six Flags/Jazzland New Orleans would come back, you'd be in luck. For quite some time, several developers were hoping to win a bid to get a chance to revitalize the old park back to its former glory. After a very lengthy process former Saints QB Drew Brees group Kiernan West and Bayou Phoenix were the only two left standing. According to reports, the Brees group dropped out and agreed to redevelop another New Orleans East property. So, the city is getting a win, win in keeping both developers on board. Three weeks ago on October 11, NOLA Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the city chose the proposal by Bayou Phoenix to redevelop the site.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO