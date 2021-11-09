Column: Cassius Marsh’s taunting violation was the most costly and controversial of the Chicago Bears’ 12 penalties. So what exactly happened?

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) warms up Oct. 10, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune

In the moment, Cassius Marsh thought little of it. He was on his way back to the Chicago Bears sideline Monday night, fresh off a clutch fourth-quarter sack, followed by a spinning martial arts kick celebration and a couple of seconds looking toward the Pittsburgh Steelers bench. His adrenaline was surging.

With the Bears trailing 23-20 with 3:16 remaining, Marsh had taken down quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a 7-yard loss. The Steelers were facing fourth-and-15 and sending their punt team on the field. Marsh was headed back to his sideline. That’s when he brushed past referee Tony Corrente and felt jostled.

Again, in the moment Marsh thought little of that. “I thought it was accidental,” he said. “You bump into people on the field. It’s football.”

But within that mini-collision — a bump that certainly appeared odd on replay — Corrente was reaching for his yellow penalty flag and launching it into the air at Heinz Field. He’d seen enough to identify a personal foul infraction.

Taunting on Marsh. Fifteen yards. First down, Steelers.

Wait … What?

“Upsetting,” Marsh said afterward.

In the Bears’ wild and dramatic 29-27 loss , that was certainly the iffiest of the 17 penalties dished out, including 12 flags thrown against the Bears. It was the most momentum-swinging too.

Instead of punting, the Steelers turned that free first down into a 52-yard field goal and a 26-20 lead with 2:52 to play. In a game that was won on Chris Boswell’s 40-yard field goal in the final minute and ended when Cairo Santos’ potential game-winning 65-yard attempt fell short as time expired, those points and that sequence proved significant.

And confusing.

And more than a little controversial.

The hullabaloo swelled after the game when Marsh and Corrente each tried to explain what went amiss.

For starters, Marsh watched a clip of Corrente seemingly pushing his left hip out as Marsh ran past. “Incredibly inappropriate,” Marsh called it.

“I got hip checked,” he said. “It’s pretty clear. If I were to do that to a ref or even touch a ref, I’d be kicked out of the game, possibly even suspended and fined.”

In an interview with a pool reporter, Corrente said he wasn’t even aware he had made contact with Marsh and that had nothing to do with his decision to throw the flag. Instead, he indicated that the league’s 2021 emphasis on taunting violations caused him to keep an eye on Marsh after his sack.

So when the Bears linebacker stayed on the field looking in the direction of the Steelers sideline, that apparently registered as unsportmanlike.

“ I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them,” Corrente said.

Countered Marsh: “I didn’t say anything. … I’ve been doing that celebration my whole career. It’s just sad to see stuff like that happen in a close game like that. It’s just rough. ”

The Bears have a ton to clean up after their fourth consecutive loss. Their red-zone struggles Monday night were a contributing factor to the latest defeat. Another slow start offensively was a major issue too. The defense’s inability to get one final stop while protecting a slim lead proved decisive.

But throughout the night, many of the flags thrown by Corrente and his crew registered as head-scratching. And perhaps even result-changing.

A close runner-up as the night’s most debatable penalty was the 15-yard low block call against Bears guard James Daniels with 9:14 remaining in the third quarter. That flag negated a 1-yard Justin Fields touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham. And the loss of yardage eventually caused the Bears to settle for a field goal.

“The new rule this year is there should be no contact below the waist to any player outside of the tight end box,” Corrente said. “And (Daniels) initiated low contact to a player outside the tight end box.”

The biggest problem with that call? Daniels didn’t seem to be outside the box and actually whiffed on his block attempt on outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

“I have to judge that there was contact,” Corrente said. “And that’s what I judged.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy was asked directly if he got an explanation on that play and seemed ready to spill his true feelings. He quickly reeled himself back in.

“No comment on that,” Nagy said. “(They said) it was a cut in the box. I’m going to have to see it.”

On the following play, Fields was hit hard at the end of a scramble by Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton, and no flag was thrown in what was probably a 50-50 situation. Then after a screen pass to David Montgomery on third down, Fields was shoved late by linebacker Alex Highsmith. Again, no flag.

Nagy seemed incensed with the officials in the moment but stayed measured in his postgame news conference.

“Again,” Nagy said, “it’s a fast game down there for those guys. … Luckily Justin bounced back up and it didn’t faze him. I was just asking them, ‘Was it close?’ And they told me what they saw.”

Fields was bewildered, particularly after Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards was flagged earlier in the night for roughing Roethlisberger.

“(The ref) told me that (Highsmith) ran into me,” Fields said. “Which I thought was a late hit. If you run into me after I throw the ball? I said, ‘Big Ben just got that call. So I don’t know why you can’t give me that call?’ I just needed him to call it both ways.”

To be clear, the Bears took ownership of their costly penalty issues after the game, understanding they are a below-average team that can ill afford so many self-inflicted wounds. Surrendering 115 penalty yards through a flurry of miscues proved ultra-costly.

Like the illegal formation that negated a 16-yard completion to Allen Robinson and came immediately after alignment confusion forced the Bears to use a timeout. Or the four times the Bears defense was flagged for offsides, including twice on the Steelers’ game-winning drive.

“Free yards,” Nagy said. “It’s a rhythm game. You want to stay in rhythm and you want to stay away from penalties. We have to be better there.”

Still, the flag against Marsh seemed most perplexing. Nagy seemed a bit conflicted after the game, obviously bothered that Marsh had given Corrente any chance at all to throw his flag.

“(Taunting) is a major emphasis,” Nagy said. “So knowing that it’s a major emphasis, we all as coaches and players have to make sure that you just don’t even put it in the gray area. You worked like hell to get off the field. So come off the field and celebrate with your guys.”

At the same time, Nagy understands Marsh is 29 years old, on his eighth NFL team and has been with the Bears for less than a week. Thus, the natural passion that spilled out when he made a clutch play in a big moment on the “Monday Night Football” stage was understandable.

“This is an emotional game,” Nagy said.

Added Marsh: “Bad timing. I think it was pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn’t taunting. … That was a big penalty at a big point in the game and I cost my team. And whether I agree with the call or not, it cost us at a very crucial time. So I definitely feel a lot of remorse for costing this team a possible victory.”

At 3-6, the Bears will get no do-overs. Privately, there may eventually be an apology or two or at least an acknowledgment of error from the league office. Or there may not be.

The hot-blooded Tuesday morning chatter in Chicago will do nothing to rectify things. Instead, the Bears stumble into their bye week a month removed from their last victory and with nightmarish visions of Monday night’s flag blizzard to add to their anxiety.

