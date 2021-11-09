CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Angels’ Chris Rodriguez has shoulder surgery

 4 days ago

Los Angeles Angels right-hander Chris Rodriguez underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder and could miss most or all of the 2022 season.

Rodriguez, who pitched in 15 games as a rookie this past season, already has undergone capsule repair surgery. He was 2-1 in 2021 with a 3.64 ERA and had 29 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings.

A fourth-round draft pick by the Angels in 2016, Rodriguez has been beset by injuries. A back issue kept him out of the 2018 minor league season and limited him to just three games in 2019.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian also revealed Monday that first-base coach Bruce Hines will not return next season. It was previously reported that third-base coach Brian Butterfield and catching coach Jose Molina would not return on manager Joe Maddon’s staff.

–Field Level Media

