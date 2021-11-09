CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster City, CA

Droppings From Growing Goose Population In Foster City Pose Health Problem For Residents

By Maria Medina
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sYdpD_0cqwxVzn00

FOSTER CITY (KPIX) — Bird droppings from the growing goose population is ruffling more than a few feathers in Foster City. Now City Hall is getting involved but not everyone agrees on the solution.

Lawmakers unanimously voted to allow non-lethal and lethal options to control the goose population that has doubled during the pandemic.

“So it’s about controlling the population, mitigating the population, not eliminating or eradicating the population,” said Foster City Vice-Mayor Richa Awasthi who wants to reassure the public they will continue to try non-lethal options first.

But she said it’s about balancing the birds, and the residents’ health and safety.

The city’s goose population is the largest it’s ever been: 323 as of June 2021, which is double the amount of June 2020.

But the goose droppings are so bad it’s caused unsafe levels of bacteria in the water, and in the past have even forced the closure of some beaches.

There’s concern people could get sick with the bird influenza.

“We are nature lovers, we love trees, we love wildlife,” said Foster City resident Soumik Saha who said even he thinks the goose population is out of control. There are hundreds of them. Oh my God, the grounds over there are infested with geese poop. It’s terrible because when the kids dive, they dive onto the all the poop.”

Awasthi said the city has received complaints from residents of goose dropping piling up on lawns, public parks and playgrounds as well as walkways and schools.

“Extremely dangerous, and it definitely poses a health hazard,” said Awasthi.

Last Monday, city council members voted 5-0 to allow the mitigation of the geese, first with non-lethal pitons, including changing their habitat and fogging which involves irritating the birds with a safe chemical to discourage them from going into some areas.

Another non-lethal option includes egg addling in which eggs are stopped from hatching, but Awasthi said the results could take nearly a decade.

City leaders also voted to allow the city to apply for a federal permit that would give them the ability to trap and kill the birds, even destroy their nests.

Awasthi said they must prove they’ve exhausted all other options to get approval for the permit.

“We got some opposition, but I think it’s a matter of clarifying that eradication is not our goal,” said Awasthi.

Saha said he feels bad for the birds that have decided to make their home in a city and hopes the non-lethal options make a difference.

“No, the lethal doesn’t sound good to me, I’m glad that they’re trying the non-lethal option,” said Saha. “The balance would be to take the geese away and put them somewhere where they belong.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Study: Avalanche of Pandemic-Generated Trash Will Pollute Oceans and Beaches

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A new study reveals that a lot more trash — including PPE — is ending up in our oceans. It a price being paid in our waters and on shores, where millions of pounds of plastic trash generated during the fight against COVID is ending up. A new study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that the worldwide battle against COVID generated 8.4 million tons of plastic trash. From that, 57 million pounds ended up in our oceans. Experts say 2 billion single-use face masks are being used each day. “Eventually it will become...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Health Departments Expand COVID Booster Eligibility Following State Directive

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A number of Bay Area public health departments on Friday expanded eligibility requirements for the COVID-19 booster to all adults over the age of 18. The decision comes after the state directed that anyone requesting a booster should not be turned away. California Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon sent a letter to local health care providers saying they should allow patients to “self-determine their risk of exposure” if seeking a booster dose. He also highlighted that adults who received their second vaccine dose with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna more than six months ago, or their single Johnson...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foster City, CA
Government
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
City
Foster City, CA
Foster City, CA
Lifestyle
KOMO News

How will city officials handle growing homeless encampment problem?

SEATTLE — On the west edge of Green Lake near Woodland Park, an array of tents, makeshift structures and run-down RVs dot the landscape and roadway. As walkers, joggers, and the world moves on around the encampment, those who call it home are fighting to survive. It’s where KOMO News...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS San Francisco

Mountain View Unveils Strategy To Tackle Downtown Parking Problem

By Max Darrow MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX 5) — Finding parking can be tough in many downtown areas throughout the Bay Area. In Mountain View, spots can be tough to come by, as the city gets busier by the week. “This morning, friends were coming over – they had to do three or four turns to try and find something,” said Robert Calkins, who lives near downtown. But that could start to change. The Mountain View City Council voted to move forward with a new “Downtown Parking Strategy,” a 10-year plan designed to better manage the current and future parking demand. “The City of Mountain...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS LA

Levels Of Hydrogen Sulfide From Dominguez Channel Down As County Continues Daily Spraying Of Odor Neutralizer At 6 Locations

CARSON (CBSLA) — Smell that? County officials say they’re seeing an improvement in the air quality around the Dominguez Channel in Carson, where residents have been living with a nauseating odor since last month. At a virtual town hall, county officials reported they are now spraying thousands of gallons of odor neutralizer at six locations every day, and aerating the Dominguez Channel. The efforts have improved the air quality by reducing the hydrogen sulfide emanating from the channel, which is the source of the rotten egg odor. “All this data tells us we’re doing the right thing, and we’ve figured out what is actually happening within the water that’s causing this smell,” Director of LA County Public Works Mark Pastrella said. Pastrella said the county is also providing portable air filters to residents and has relocated 2,000 families to local hotels since the odor was first reported on Oct. 7. Carson has announced a state of emergency over the odor, which residents say has permeated their homes and caused headaches, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. Ultimately, the county will need to restore the estuary to prevent the hydrogen sulfide odor from occurring again, which could take up to two years, officials said.
CARSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#Birds#Health And Safety#Bacteria#Influenza#Kpix#City Council
CBS San Francisco

Early Storms Raise Some Marin County Reservoir Levels To Near Capacity

BOLINAS (KPIX 5) – The latest round of rain has Marin County looking at a couple of reservoirs that are nearly full in just the second week of November. “We have two small reservoirs, which are labeled Wood Rat Number One and Number Two,” explained Jack Seidman with the Bolinas Community Public Utility District. “Number one is already full, and number two is just about full already.” The town of Bolinas, where residents were once on the precipice of severe rationing measures, is now basking in the runoff of a second storm, after the first primed the ground for more rain. “The second...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Foster City seeks housing element community feedback

To update the public and prevent misinformation on housing issues Foster City faces for its upcoming housing element update and state requirements, the City Council implored city staff to continue outreach and gather community feedback. “If you don’t have knowledge of the facts, it’s a communication challenge for us, something...
FOSTER CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County Expands Flu Shot Requirement To Senior Care, In-Home Care Workers

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Health officials in Sonoma County are expanding a requirement to receive this year’s flu shot to cover all employees in senior care, along with in-home care workers. According to the order issued by Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, the revised requirement covers workers in adult and senior care facilities, in-home care workers and home health aides, hospice workers and those at Regional Centers serving people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Employees in the above sectors must receive the flu vaccine by November 30. Officials said workers who receive a medical exemption or religious accommodation from the flu...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
San Mateo Daily Journal

Foster City OKs geese mitigation plan

To address the growing Canadian geese population in Foster City and prevent health and water hazards, the City Council approved a population mitigation plan that includes lethal options to cull geese. “I want to make sure that we are very clear here. We are not eradicating the geese. This is...
FOSTER CITY, CA
canbyfirst.com

City to Hold Free Leaf Drop-Off Day for Canby Residents

For those in the process of digging themselves out from their yard trees’ annual fall bounty, we have good news: The City of Canby is holding a free leaf drop-off day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Canby Public Works facility, located at 1470 North Territorial Road.
CANBY, OR
Valley News

Hemet City Council brings City Net aboard to help reduce the growing homeless population in the city

Hemet City Council approved an agreement with City Net, a growing organization providing outreach to the homeless including offers of shelter and health care, that will include the rental or lease of 10 apartment units to the city for those seeking housing help. The City Net agreement for street outreach and engagement plus emergency shelter or bridge housing for the homeless is for 10-months at a cost of just under $1.2 million. A City Net representative at the council’s Tuesday, Oct. 26, meeting said a portion of the funding may be available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds created during the COVID-19 crisis. The remaining cost could come from the city’s supplement appropriations made to meet the 9th District Court’s Martin v. Boise case decision that a city mu.
HEMET, CA
Michael Loren

Undocumented Los Angeles residents are the largest percentage of population without health insurance

According to a study released by UC Berkeley, nearly 3.2 million California residents will be without health insurance in 2022. And more than one million of those without insurance are undocumented people living in the state. A large portion of these individuals are located in and around the Los Angeles area and this is an issue that deserves the attention of the city and its residents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

Nonprofit That Serves Unhoused Population Temporarily Saved From Eviction In City Of Orange

LAist relies on your reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. Mary's Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides essential services to the unhoused population in Orange County, is safe from being evicted for now. A federal judge has blocked the City of Orange from kicking the.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newspressnow.com

Heating costs could pose challenges for residents this winter

As the winter months approach, upping the thermostats will be one of the most expensive home necessities for residents trying to stay warm. Spire Energy Weatherization Specialist Paul Englert recommends some energy efficiency options for households where overuse of the heating system is customary. Englert says checking furnace filters, moving...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
42K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy