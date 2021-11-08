CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Locals gather to place flags around Cedartown memorial ahead of Veterans Day

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 6 days ago
An early Saturday morning gathering at Veterans Memorial Park in Cedartown saw veterans old and young come together in preparation for the remembrance of those who have fought for the nation, as well as the end of one of the costliest wars in world history.

Veterans Day is coming up on Thursday – previously known as Armistice Day, remembering the end of World War I – and vets with the help of a number of volunteer law enforcement officers who also served in the military gathered on November 6 to place flags around the Memorial honoring local veterans and their service to the nation.

Among those who participated were Sheriffs Office deputies David Adcock, Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon and Cpl. Mike Stewart. Adcock and Stewart both served in the Navy.

The Rockmart Police even sent over a contingent, including Assistant Chief Jonathan Fuller and Detective Jerry Amos – both Navy vets. Also with them were Officers Kevin Montgomery and Daniel Jones, who served with the United States Marines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJWB4_0cqwxMIU00



A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

