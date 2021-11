Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday evening. We'll have another update for you on Wednesday. Frontline NHS workers in England will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid, the government has decided. A deadline is expected to be set for 1 April next year to give unvaccinated staff time to get both doses. About 103,000 NHS workers in England have not taken up a jab offer, and Labour is warning about further staff shortages if people choose not to get one and have to leave their jobs. A public consultation on mandatory vaccines in Northern Ireland is expected to be launched while Welsh ministers said there was no need for compulsory jabs for health or social care staff in Wales.

