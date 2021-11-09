Prize money breakdown for 2021 Grand Slam of Darts with £550,000 on offer

Sir Andy Murray, widely considered one of the greatest tennis players ever and arguably the greatest British tennis player ever, is ranked No. 156 in the world. Murray has won $465,883 in prize money in 2021 so far. A national hero in Great Britain, he is one of the lucky ones — low-ranked, but with millions of dollars worth of endorsement income from sponsors such as Head, Jaguar, Standard Life and Under Armour. Most low-ranked players, however, simply do not have the accomplishments necessary to secure such lucrative endorsement deals.
Comments / 0