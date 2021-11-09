Prize money breakdown for 2021 Grand Slam of Darts with £550,000 on offer

Which nation has the most successful showjumping riders, and what are the differences between the various countries?. The USA currently has the most successful riders representing their star-spangled banner in international competition. Although they only have a little over 400 riders competing internationally, they do their job well and thus win the most prize money among all 102 nations. In total, more than €11 million was won by US international riders. Kent Farrington is currently the USA’s most successful athlete with a total amount of € 1,074,757 in prize money won in the past 365 days, followed by Mclain Ward and Laura Kraut who are the only three US riders to reach the million euro mark.

