The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal expects Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez will opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent this offseason. “The Red Sox have a lot of money,” Rosenthal said on The Athletic Baseball Show podcast. “I don’t expect finances to be a problem this offseason. But they do have a number of outstanding contractual issues that they need to address. The first, I guess, would be the J.D. Martinez opt-out. That’s not their choice. That’s his. I expect him to opt out. He’s got one year, over $19 million left on that deal. Could he beat that guaranteed (money) on the open market? Yes. Absolutely, he could.”

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO