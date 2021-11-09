CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirsten Dunst says she was ‘repressing all this anger’ before going to rehab

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lonDK_0cqwv62r00

Kirsten Dunst has opened up about her experience of depression and her stint in rehab .

The Power of the Dog star, 39, went to the Cirque Lodge Treatment Center in Utah, which has also hosted Lindsay Lohan and Eva Mendes, in 2008. She cited depression as her reason for being there, rather than drugs or alcohol.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times , the Golden Globe nominee said that, despite her career success, her twenties were a difficult time.

“I feel like for most people, around 27, the s*** hits the fan,” Dunst said. “Whatever is working in your brain, you can’t live like that anymore mentally. I feel like I was angry.”

“You don’t know that you are repressing all this anger, it wasn’t a conscious thing.”

At the time, Dunst had a reputation for her hardcore partying and was dating the Razorlight frontman Johnny Borrell.

“It’s hard to talk about such a personal thing, but it is important to share too. All I’ll say is that medication is a great thing and can really help you come out of something.

“I was afraid to take something and so I sat in it for too long. I would recommend getting help when you need it.”

Dunst has two sons with her Power of the Dog and Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons.

“I remember feeling really free after having my [first] son,” she said. “I think as a performer, you put yourself out there more [after having a child]. You put yourself on the line because you have nothing to lose. It doesn’t really matter. And to show everything of yourself is a brave thing and a beautiful thing.”

The Power of the Dog is out on Netflix on 1 December.

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: actiononaddiction.org.uk , mind.org.uk , nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth , mentalhealth.org.uk .

