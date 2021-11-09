1 October survivor reacts to Astroworld Festival tragedy

A deadly music festival in Texas triggered a 1 October survivor after watching videos of the disaster on social media.

It has been four years after modern U.S. history’s deadliest mass shooting took place, and Li’shey Johnson says the healing is far from being over. She was triggered and left speechless after she watched people get trampled and scream for help at Astroworld Fest.

RELATED: 1 October shooting remembrance, coverage

“It made me sick to my stomach watching it,” Johnson said.

Johnson never expected it would happen to her. She was an employee at the Route 91 Country Music Festival. She says the terror kicked in when Jason Aldean stopped singing. At that moment, all she could hear were gunshots that led to people running for their lives. She was trampled on and faced serious injuries. She says the videos of Astroworld brought back all the trauma.

“When I see the massive amount of people, I am thinking how one could allow that many people,” said Johnson.

She says entertainment companies need to do a better job when it comes to planning. When people go to these large events, Johnson says they should not be packed in like sardines.

“There is not enough money in the world you can put on someone’s life,” said Johnson. “They are going to suffer from PTSD.”

RELATED: Travis Scott vows to cover all funeral costs for victims of Astroworld tragedy

An Astroworld concertgoer who was injured during the festival is suing Travis Scott and Live Nation , the company that also organized the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Robert Eglet, a Las Vegas attorney, says the venue operators and promoters are responsible.

“There are clearly things they can do to prevent this from happening and they didn’t, and it sounds like this happened two years ago — not as bad a situation, not as many people killed or hurt, but it still happened,” Eglet said.

Eglet says we host many events like this in the valley. He hopes entertainment companies will place strict safety protocols in place and put an end to these disasters. Johnson says enough is enough.

“Our lives matter, we matter, the American people matter, safety is first, we must have protocols put in place,” said Johnson.

MORE: Travis Scott cancels Day N Vegas performance after incident in Houston

In a statement to ABC News, Live Nation said it was working with law enforcement to get answers.

"We continue to support and assist local authorities in their ongoing investigation so that both the fans who attended and their families can get the answers they want and deserve, and we will address all legal matters at the appropriate time," Live Nation said.