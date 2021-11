NEW ORLEANS -- When he got off to a slow scoring start this season, James Harden said his body and conditioning weren't yet ready to score 30 and 40 points. It took him 13 games but Harden cracked 30 points for the first time this season, and nearly hit 40. The Brooklyn Nets guard had 39 points and 12 assists to help Brooklyn hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 120-112 at the Smoothie King Center.

