Dutch photographer Hannie Heere was photographing barn owls when she captured an adorable shot of a baby barn owl running across grass. Heere is 63-year-old and lives in the city of Dordrecht in The Netherlands. While she has always enjoyed photography throughout her life, she did not start taking it seriously until her children became adults and left home. In 2016, she began taking courses and workshops, and her primary focus has been on nature and wildlife photography.

ANIMALS ・ 19 DAYS AGO