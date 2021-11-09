Church-Community Connection: Emerging leaders and second chances

Every Sunday, the Rev. Lynn Sullivan, Senior Pastor of Garden City Community Church (GCCC), greets everyone with an invitation, “Smile it’s Sunday!” It’s not only smiling that we do at GCCC, we pray first! The Epistle of Paul to the Philippians says, “Pray about everything.” Praying about everything seems like way too much to manage with limited time and energy, especially during this pandemic time and the coming holidays. However, if we commit only ten minutes a day and to pray for a month, we will develop a habit that will make us observe for the rest of the year, for the rest of our lives. This is what we did at GCCC for the month of October. Rev. Lynn asked the members and friends of GCCC to take ten minutes a day to separate ourselves from the rest of the world in prayer following these simple steps:

GARDEN CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO