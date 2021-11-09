CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Church-Community Connection: Emerging leaders and second chances

Glendale Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is an unusual story that happened some years ago. An executive secretary to the president of a large corporation made a costly mistake. It cost the company $50,000. She was devastated and brought her letter of resignation to the president, explaining, “I realize what a dumb thing I did. I...

www.glendalestar.com

erienewsnow.com

Emotions high as local Catholic Churches potentially Consolidate

John Juliano has been a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church on Walnut Street for most of his life. "There's times I come in the church, and I’m talking to [the Lord], or I'm talking to Mary and I just get this… I still get that. That's what it means to me," he said.
Niles Daily Star

Penn Friends Community Church welcomes new pastor

CASS COUNTY — Over the weekend, a Cassopolis area Quaker church welcomed Pastor Richard Blank, of Goshen, and his wife, Michelle, to Penn Friends Community Church at the corner of Quaker Street and Penn Road near Cassopolis. He took the helm on Sunday, Oct. 31 and gave his first sermon...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
pebblecreekpost.com

PC Community Church and Operation Christmas Child

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, our PebbleCreek Community Church (PCCC) has found ways to share with others locally and around the world. PCCC’s commitment to mission work has continued in 2021, including the funding of churches in Haiti and Kenya, and, with the Christmas season rapidly approaching, once again participating in the Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child (OCC) Shoe Box program.
RELIGION
Smith Mountain Eagle

EastLake Community Church fall jamboree brings in thousands

EastLake Community Church held its fall festival jamboree Saturday, and it turned out to be a bigger success than last year. After seeing more people this year compared to last year — an estimated 2,500 people this year — Jonathan Brown, who is the family pastor with his wife Sandy at the church, is grateful that the event has grown in that area.
RELIGION
baylorlariat.com

C3i program combines church, community and social work

The Center for Church and Community Impact (C3i) program, housed in the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, strives to research and provide curriculum for congregations on community issues. Dr. Gaynor Yancey, director of C3i, dives deeper into the program, explaining the research, work and importance of having a...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

6 Keys to Soul Care for Church Leaders

Essential practices to make sure you’re taking care of your soul. Sometime back I attended a two-day retreat with Keith Meyer sponsored by the Cornerstone Pastor’s Network. Keith is a pastor and author of several books on soul care including one honored in 2010 as one of the five best books for the leader’s inner life, Whole Life Transformation: Becoming the Change Your Church Needs. Keith challenged us with several great practices to take care of our soul. Here are the top six that grabbed my attention the most.
RELIGION
Kingsport Times-News

Find real community at First Presbyterian Church

“By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” — John 13:35. Is it possible to find community the first time you walk into a church? The community at First Presbyterian Church invites you to come see for yourself. If you’ve ever walked down...
KINGSPORT, TN
Daily Gate City

New church gives new life to Second Baptist

The Newness of Life Church that began this past June at Riverview Park’s Pavilion had to find a temporary meeting place for six weeks. Instead of a short-term meeting place, however, the 30-40 people who attend every Sunday now have a permanent home, and in a traditional church building. Pastor...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Garden City News

Smiles and prayers at Garden City Community Church

Every Sunday, the Rev. Lynn Sullivan, Senior Pastor of Garden City Community Church (GCCC), greets everyone with an invitation, “Smile it’s Sunday!” It’s not only smiling that we do at GCCC, we pray first! The Epistle of Paul to the Philippians says, “Pray about everything.” Praying about everything seems like way too much to manage with limited time and energy, especially during this pandemic time and the coming holidays. However, if we commit only ten minutes a day and to pray for a month, we will develop a habit that will make us observe for the rest of the year, for the rest of our lives. This is what we did at GCCC for the month of October. Rev. Lynn asked the members and friends of GCCC to take ten minutes a day to separate ourselves from the rest of the world in prayer following these simple steps:
GARDEN CITY, NY
schulenburgsticker.com

Navidad Valley Community Connections news

The NVCC Senior Center had a great week last week and everyone is looking forward and planning on some family time and also on getting to share with others, especially among those at the Center. With the Thanksgiving dinner coming up, it is heartwarming to see people volunteer to be of service to make the event a success. They will be in their kitchens whipping up some good dishes, desserts and…
POLITICS
umich.edu

Community in crisis: Black churches expand services

DETROIT—Jean Sherman got a call from a friend during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic telling her about a church nearby where she could get the vaccine. The Detroit resident also found out that the Historic King Solomon Baptist Church helped people with their rent and bills and also hosted job fairs.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Hays Post

CrossPoint Church in Hays honored with Community Service Award

Pastor Micah Sanderson of CrossPoint Church was honored at a recent Hays USD 489 school board with the Kansas Head Start Association 2021 Excellence in Community Service Award. Donna Hudson-Hamilton, director of Early Childhood Connections, presented the award to Sanderson at the meeting. Karla Bixenman, family service coordinator for the...
HAYS, KS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Opinion: Believing in our church is believing in the community

I am so blessed to have been born and raised in this wonderful, caring city. All my life I have seen the tenacity of Midlanders to never quit during tough times, and I have been blessed to witness the generosity from local foundations, businesses and individuals. I can honestly say I have become a product of my environment and now see the seeds planted by my parents and the pioneers of Midland coming into fruition.
MIDLAND, TX
Chicago Tribune

‘I had to believe more in God’: How faith and spiritual practices comfort and challenge hospital workers

At some moment since the pandemic began last year, who hasn’t questioned God or a higher power? The senseless deaths, families grieving loved ones from across a screen, layers of suffering. Hospital workers, those committed to healing fellow humans and, when that becomes impossible, shepherding their souls and their families through the transition of death, are not immune from spiritual ...
CHICAGO, IL
wtoc.com

Yemassee church providing community Thanksgiving dinner

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - A lot of people are drawn closer to their church community during the holidays, and at one church in South Carolina, they are getting an early start on welcoming people this weekend by feeding the community with their annual Thanksgiving community dinner that everyone is welcome to attend.
YEMASSEE, SC
The Baltimore Sun

Grace, patience and empathy at one Baltimore public school help unravel emotional mysteries from the pandemic

Students had just divided into small groups in Jaylin Ramsey’s fourth grade classroom, giving a boy the opportunity to tell her why his mind wasn’t on reading. His mother had COVID, which frightened him because another family member died of the virus. He blamed himself, thinking maybe he had given it to his mom. “I am sorry you have to experience that at your young age,” Ramsey said. “That is ...
BALTIMORE, MD

