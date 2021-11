OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A rolling gun battle between two cars on the jammed packed I-880 freeway in Oakland Saturday afternoon left an innocent toddler dead after he was struck by a stray bullet while riding in a third, uninvolved passing vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. UPDATE: ‘The Worst I’ve Seen;’ Oakland Residents, Motorists Shocked After Toddler Killed In I-880 Gun Battle The victim’s aunt said the mother was driving in a white Lexus sedan in the southbound direction of I-880 from San Francisco back home to Fremont Saturday around 2:10 p.m. Other relatives were also in the car, including...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO