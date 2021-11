To celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Grandeur saloon, Hyundai has taken one and given it a futuristic makeover. Ever wondered what it’d be like if car styling got stuck in the 1980s, but all the tech carried on regardless? The result might be something like this. Looking like it’s straight out of an alternate history film/video game/highly binge-able Netflix series is this officially-restomodded Hyundai Grandeur, and it combines past, present and future quite brilliantly.

