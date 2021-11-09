'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer Hints at Bill Murray's Return

We are fast approaching the long-awaited release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and according to director Jason Reitman, the moment never would have come if not for Paul Feig first paving the way. Back in 2016, Feig released his Ghostbusters reboot which was not exactly met with the warmest reception from fans, putting it mildly. Though the controversial reboot certainly has its critics, Reitman is not among them, as the filmmaker feels that Afterlife wouldn't have come to be if not for Feig first paving the way.

