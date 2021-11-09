'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer Hints at Bill Murray's Return

Jason Reitman pays tribute to his father’s iconic 1984 film, and its subsequent sequel, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a loving and fond continuation of the Ghostbusters legacy. A brand-new set of ghostbusting protégés are introduced in Reitman’s new film, which begins with the mysterious, ghost-related death of an isolated farmer. This is where the film’s central, death-defying mystery begins and quickly ropes in its younger cast to spot the clues of a rising malevolent threat that somehow has links to the original Ghostbusters from the 80s. Reitman’s sequel is buzzing with plentiful amounts of joyous, child-like energy and heart that will surely sweep audiences away on release.
Comments / 0