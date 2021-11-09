CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer Hints at Bill Murray's Return

By Althea Legaspi
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long-delayed Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally headed to theaters on Nov. 19 via Sony. Its final trailer hints at the return of OG ghostbusters Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray, though they — like...

MovieWeb

Ghostbusters: Afterlife IMAX Poster Takes Egon's Granddaughter on A Wild Ecto-1 Ride

We've now reached the month of November, which for many of us, most importantly means one important thing, and that's the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. After repeated delays, the movie is set to release in theaters on Nov. 19. Ahead of the premiere, we can debut an exclusive IMAX poster, which you can take a look at below.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Could Paul Rudd Be the New Keymaster in Ghostbusters: Afterlife?

Ghostbusters: Afterlife released an international trailer recently and with it came a doubling down on the nostalgic feel that the movie brings as we were delivered deep into the Gozer mythology of the original 1984 comedy horror film that started the franchise. With an extended look at the return of the Terror Dogs, more clips of the mini Stay Puft Marshmallow men and some new images of the underground Temple of Gozer, the many comments saying that the film delivers in fan service seem to be pretty accurate so far. This latest trailer added one Easter egg that has created space for a theory about the part Paul Rudd plays in the proceedings, and again it all links back to events of the original Ghostbusters movie.
MOVIES
wjtn.com

IMAX launching 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Fan Event

With the release of the final trailer to Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- featuring the voices and brief appearances of some of its original series stars including Dan Aykroyd, the late Harold Ramis, and Bill Murray -- comes news IMAX is doing the movie big. Well, "big" is not a surprise for...
MOVIES
Joe Mertens

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" gets early good reviews

Poster for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife"That Hashtag Show. The upcoming sequel to the classic 1980's sci-fi comedy hits theaters later this November, but some early reviews suggest it will be a really good time. After the 2016 female-led reboot garnered a lot of disdain from the fanbase, it looks like this new film is trying to get back to the "Ghostbusters" roots. The link for the trailer is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaG_5ZZ2PyM.
suindependent.com

Movie Review: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is an entertaining fusion of “Ghostbusters” and an 80s Amblin adventure

Movie Review: “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (PG-13) The affectionate, warm-hearted experience that is “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is pretty much what the trailer suggests it is; An entertaining fusion of “Ghostbusters” and a spirited (and youthful) 80s Amblin adventure. This is to say that it is every bit as much a homage to the works of Steven Spielberg as it is a love letter to an iconic movie Ivan Reitman and crew committed to film almost four decades ago.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ review: Mckenna Grace is a stand-out in Jason Reitman’s rapturously fun homage

Jason Reitman pays tribute to his father’s iconic 1984 film, and its subsequent sequel, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a loving and fond continuation of the Ghostbusters legacy. A brand-new set of ghostbusting protégés are introduced in Reitman’s new film, which begins with the mysterious, ghost-related death of an isolated farmer. This is where the film’s central, death-defying mystery begins and quickly ropes in its younger cast to spot the clues of a rising malevolent threat that somehow has links to the original Ghostbusters from the 80s. Reitman’s sequel is buzzing with plentiful amounts of joyous, child-like energy and heart that will surely sweep audiences away on release.
MOVIES
Android Authority

Why you should watch the Ghostbusters: Afterlife director's debut film

From the Vault: As the streaming space keeps growing, massive studio catalogs are becoming more and more available. These include lost and forgotten gems, so-bad-it’s-good duds, and just plain weird pieces of film history. And you probably won’t find them by waiting for streamers to put them in front of you. In From the Vault, Android Authority aims to rescue these titles from the algorithm graveyard and help you get more out of your streaming subscriptions.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Real Ghostbusters Monster Comes to Life in Latest Ghostbusters: Afterlife Footage

Every child of the 80s remembers the huge deal that was The Real Ghostbusters, an animated series based on the 1984 movie, which brought a whole wave of iconic spooks and naturally a wave of toys based on them. When the final Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer debuted, eagle-eyed viewers managed to spot a fleeting glance of one such spectre making its live-action debut in the movie in form of the "Bug-Eye" ghost, an action figure that has a massive eyeball in the centre of its forehead that pops out when the body is squeezed.
MOVIES
US Magazine

‘Ghostbusters’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and More

When something’s lurking in your neighborhood, who are you going to call? The original Ghostbusters film not only catapulted its stars to comedic acclaim, but it also spawned multiple sequels and reboots. After writer Dan Aykroyd read a parapsychology journal article, he came up with a movie story line about...
MOVIES
IGN

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director on Fan Service and Revealing the Movie's Secrets

Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman talks to IGN writer Tara Bennett (@TaraDBennett) about balancing the needs of fan service in his sequel, why he was fine with the trailer revealing Dan Aykroyd was back as Ray Stantz, working with his father Ivan Reitman on the film, and how Josh Gad came to be cast as the voice of Muncher. Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in North American theaters on November 19, 2021.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Reaction, Why Rogue Squadron Was Delayed, And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Continue T’Challa’s Legacy | Daily COG

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Final Trailer Reaction, Why Rogue Squadron Was Delayed, And Black Panther: Wakanda Forever To Continue T’Challa’s Legacy | Daily COG. Listen And Subscribe On: Apple Podcasts |Spotify |SoundCloud | Stitcher | Google Play. The Daily Cup of Genre (DailyCOG) is the preeminent podcast of LRM’s Genreverse Podcast Network....
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Box Office: Marvel's 'Eternals' Endures as Box Office Leader Above 'Clifford'

Should current projections pan out, the MCU entry will fall approximately 62% in its sophomore outing. Measured against the second weekends of other Marvel Studios releases this year, that’s a much steeper drop than the 52% sink of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and a healthier one than the 67% tumble “Black Widow” took. However, that latter film simultaneously debuted as a rental on Disney Plus through the streamer’s Premier Access program, a release strategy that undoubtedly impacted its ultimate box office performance.
MOVIES

