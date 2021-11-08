CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Dazzling “Magic Of Lights” Event Coming To Darien Lake

By Brett Alan
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you love holiday lights, you are going to want to check out this new event that is coming to Darien Lake this holiday season. People love to look at holiday lights. Heck, some people were even putting them up in June and July during the peak of the pandemic just...

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Onondaga Lights on the Lake Returns Monday

As we inch closer to the holiday season, one CNY tradition returns to Liverpool. Monday, November 15, sees the return of Lights on the Lake. The attraction gives visitors a two mile long drive-thru show of lighted holiday scenes along Onondaga Lake. The event runs November 15 – January 14.
LIVERPOOL, NY
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm roundup: Magic of Lights this coming weekend

Little Elm’s annual Magic of Lights event will kick off on Saturday and run through Jan. 2. The annual 1.25-mile drive-thru event will take place from 6-9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, go to magicoflights.com/events/littleelm/. Facility names forthcoming. In its...
LITTLE ELM, TX
1077 WRKR

Two Million Dazzling Lights Make Christmas Bright at Shipshewana

Christmas is electric with this new holiday drive-through experience like no other that lights up Amish country, making Christmas joyful and triumphant. Clark Griswold ain't got nothin' on this. Shipshewana's Christmas Lights of Joy is brighter than the star of Bethlehem. More than two million LED lights are strung up in festive holiday displays over a mile and a half route, bringing joy to the world, peace on earth, and goodwill toward man.
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Thanksgiving#Holiday Lights#A Million Lights#Holiday Season#Season Pass#Buffalonians
longisland.com

An Immersive Wonderland of Lights Comes to Manhasset

Experience an evening filled with light and radiance at the LuminoCity Festival at Whitney Pond Park in Manhasset. This immersive, family-friendly, outdoor event features magical displays and unique pieces of art, including one-of-a-kind handmade sculptures, illuminated with light and color. It runs Thursdays through Sundays from 4:30 to 9 p.m., through January 9.
MANHASSET, NY
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Magical Christmas Tree Lightings in the Myrtle Beach Area

As the Grand Strand covers over 60 miles of coastline, we have our fair share of Christmas tree lightings and celebrations as we head into the holidays! These Christmas Tree Lighting events are the perfect way to kick off the holiday season and spread come cheer! There is something magical about the twinkling lights on the Christmas Tree amidst all the ornaments and ribbons. Here is a look at what to expect for Myrtle Beach area Christmas tree lightings in 2021:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Lake Compounce to host holiday lights display with 300,000 lights

Sure you could spend Black Friday in a turkey coma after scarfing down a third helping of leftovers or browsing for holiday deals, but Lake Compounce will be offering folks a chance to get into a jolly spirit when its Holiday Lights event kicks off on Nov. 26. While the...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
On Milwaukee

Noel Light Park & Christmas Market is a dazzling winter wonderland

This article is sponsored by Noel Indoor Light Park & Christmas Market. There’s something to be said about the rush and chaos of the final days leading up to Christmas. The forgotten ingredient for Christmas dinner, last minute presents and parcels to collect, risking your life in the mall parking lot, or mailing your Christmas letters knowing full-well that they will arrive after New Years … again. As much as we may try to avoid it, the rush is inevitable and all too familiar each year.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

Tree lighting event returning to Alton

ALTON – A holiday tradition is returning to the riverfront. The annual lighting of the Christmas tree at Lincoln-Douglas Square in Alton is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19. There was no public celebration for lighting the Christmas tree last year out of COVID-19 precautions. But plans are...
ALTON, IL
hometownbroadcasting.com

Be The Light Community Event and Lantern Walk

Saturday, November 20, 5:30 – 7 P.M. all are welcome to a lantern-lit walk and celebration of community, kindness, and more at the Ripon Public Library, 120 Jefferson Street. Gather outdoors to enjoy a campfire, gourmet cookies and popcorn courtesy of Patina Vie/Belle’s Treats, and an amazing “be the light”...
SOCIETY
Big Frog 104

One New York Village Gets You Holly & Jolly Like No Other, It’s In Their Name

Sometimes to get in the Christmas spirit, you need a little nudge. One town in New York will help get you all chipper for Christmas, and the name of the town is North Pole. It is in their name, how can you not go to North Pole, New York, and not get into the Christmas spirit. While this isn't the North Pole that jolly old Saint Nick is from, the village sure looks like it. Even with that fact, this small village in between Lake Placid and Plattsburgh is the home of Santa's Workshop. So Santa is here quite often, in fact, every weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Your Radio Place

Magical Lights of Winter contest entry

Magical Lights of Winter runs November 20 through January 9 at National Trail Raceway, bringing you a dazzling two mile drive-thru Christmas lights show synched to music from the comfort of your car. It’s fun holiday entertainment for the whole family. Win a single car admission to Magical Lights of Winter by completing the form below. Winners will be drawn each weekday through December 10. Winners will be emailed a PDF voucher and winners will be responsible for reserving a time slot to view the Magical Lights of Winter online using a unique code that will be provided. For more information about Magical Lights of Winter Click here.
MUSIC
akronschools.com

Annual Holiday Lighting Event

The Akron Zoo's annual holiday lighting event, Wild Lights, runs Nov. 26-28, Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12, Dec. 17-23 and Dec. 26-30 from 5-9 p.m. Wild Lights is presented by Akron Children's Hospital. The entire zoo is decorated with more than a million holiday lights and light displays. The Komodo Kingdom Cafe will be open with a special holiday menu, and s'mores and other treats will be on-site through Dec. 23. After the holidays, the Grinch, Snow Queen, Snow Princess and Snowman will be available for photo opportunities from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 26-30.Tickets purchased online at akronzoo.org are discounted ($9/adults and $6/children for members; $13/adults and $6/children and $3/parking or shuttle for non-members). Tickets purchased at the zoo are $12/adults and $9/children for members; non-member tickets purchased at the zoo are $16/adults, $12/children and $5/parking or shuttle. Children under two are free. Private golf cart tours are available Nov. 26-28, Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-22 at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Included is a zoo staff member to drive guests, Wild Lights admission, complimentary hot chocolate or coffee in an Akron Zoo mug, and a free adult jolt for guests 21 and older. The tours last 45 minutes and can accommodate up to five guests. ADA-accessible golf carts may be requested. Book your tour at akronzoo.org (prices are $265/members and $275/non-members).
AKRON, OH
Journal Inquirer

Magic of Lights in East Hartford to kick off holiday events

EAST HARTFORD — A one-mile drive-through holiday lights display, Magic of Lights, will make its debut at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Friday, Nov. 19, running through Jan. 2. The drive-through experience comprising LED technology and digital animations, will feature themed displays such as the Blizzard Tunnel,...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Oakland County Moms

Lights On Lake Orion 2021

Lights On Lake Orion AKA “Lights on the Lake” – More Christmas lights for a cause! This FREE giant holiday lights display located in Lake Orion benefits The Daisy Project. Daisy Project is a local non-profit that helps families with special needs children obtain medicine and recreational equipment not covered by insurance. Their work raises awareness and makes the world more accessible for children with special needs. Donations for this year’s Christmas lights show will also benefit St Jude.
LAKE ORION, MI
socalthrills.com

Magic of Lights coming to Angel Stadium this Holiday Season

This holiday season will be brighter, bolder and more colorful as the Angel Stadium parking lot is transformed into a vibrant drive-through, holiday themed light display starting Friday, November 19 through Sunday, December 26. Tickets for this event go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10am. For a complete schedule and to purchase tickets, visit MagicOfLights.com/Anaheim.
ANAHEIM, CA
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy