New York City, NY

DEC Says Watch Out for Active, Meandering Moose on Darker NY Roads

By Brian
 5 days ago
Now that we've turned the clocks back, we may see a little spike in early morning daylight, but certainly less come the afternoon time. And it's during dusk when according to the NYS DEC, moose are at their most active which coincides with roadway visibility at its lowest. Most...

15 Incredible Building Transformations in Upstate New York

Upstate New York has a knack of recycling their old buildings. Here is an amazing list of 15 places that have seen new life after they served their original purposes and then "retired." You will see here a dazzling 1940s Art Deco Chevrolet dealership showroom that has magically been transformed into one of Rochester's most popular coffee houses. You will find a little red caboose, out of use for decades, that has found a new life as an overnight Airbnb suite in a popular Catskills ski resort village. A steamship coal tower now is a scenic riverside restaurant just north of Niagara Falls. A 100-year old firehouse now sells books and ales, a church is a trendy restaurant, a dilapidated auto body shop is now the Taco Garage, a dairy barn is a popular Mexican eatery, a crude oil pumping station is a live entertainment venue, and a cigar manufacturing factory is now an elegant Roaring 20s speakeasy in Binghamton! All of them did a great job at repurposing the "old into the new."
ROCHESTER, NY
One New York Village Gets You Holly & Jolly Like No Other, It’s In Their Name

Sometimes to get in the Christmas spirit, you need a little nudge. One town in New York will help get you all chipper for Christmas, and the name of the town is North Pole. It is in their name, how can you not go to North Pole, New York, and not get into the Christmas spirit. While this isn't the North Pole that jolly old Saint Nick is from, the village sure looks like it. Even with that fact, this small village in between Lake Placid and Plattsburgh is the home of Santa's Workshop. So Santa is here quite often, in fact, every weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
#Upstate Ny#Moose#Weather#Deer#Nys#The New York State Dec
Festival Of Lights Will Turn Lake George Into A Wonderful Christmas Town

If you are amazed by the beauty Lake George offers in the summertime, you really need to see it light up and sparkling during the holidays. The town says that it will transform into the quintessential Christmas town during the holidays. As someone who has experienced it during the most wonderful time of the year, I can vouge for the fact that it's true. While the main drag through town isn't very long, it is very well decorated and lit up with wonderment. If you're lucky enough to experience it with a little dusting of snow, it becomes even more stunning.
SYRACUSE, NY
Help Keep Children And Adults Warm This Winter

Assemblywoman Marianna Buttenschon, the Utica Comets and Utica City FC are kicking off their 2nd annual Winter Accessories Drive. Hats, mittens and gloves will be collected at upcoming Comets and UCFC games at the Adirondack Bank Center through December 5. Utica Comets games: 11/19, 11/20, 11/24, 12/01. Utica City Football...
UTICA, NY
CNY Businesses Plan 2 Parties for Girl Who Had No One Show at Last Birthday

Businesses have come together to plan not one, but two parties for Isabella Wilcox, the little girl with Asperger's who had no one show up for her last two birthdays. Stephanie Wilcox asked people to send cards this year after no one showed up for Isabella's birthday party the last two years. "There just aren't words for the hurt on her face asking why kids can't come," said Stephanie. "People with Asperger's have a different view of the world and a different way of thinking, which makes it harder to explain things in a way they would understand."
NEW HARTFORD, NY
13 Amazing Tiny Upstate Villages Well Worth You Stopping By

The 13 villages on this list are small, there is no denying it. In fact each has a population under 1,000 residents. Still, for veteran road warriors like me (and you?), each has that certain something that will call to us from the road and invite us to stop and explore. Why is the National Abolition Museum in a tiny Upstate New York village? What are the Three Bears and why won't you see anything like them in the state? A whole village dedicated to selling books? A place with a few hundred residents that is the center for spiritual life studies in the state? All fascinating, all worth a stop, and all....very small!
LIFESTYLE
Marcy, NY
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

