Lions Open 2021-22 Campaign Tuesday Against In-State Foe Tulane

Cuesta Men's Basketball opened the 2021-22 campaign by hosting and defeating the recently renamed DeAnza Dons, 74-73. The newly annointed "Mountain Lions" made the trip down from Cupertino and battled the host Cougars until the final seconds. DeAnza began the game playing an aggressive style of man-to-man defense and immediately got behind and in foul trouble, allowing Cuesta to take a five-point lead into the intermission. The Mountain Lions returned with a different game plan in the second half and took the lead by extending their range and knocking down six three-pointers, while they continued to dominate the boards, 40-33 for the game. The Cougars' spread offense and quick ball movement continued to provide them with open looks from the outside to keep themselves in the game. Cuesta was especially successful from beyond the arch, where they scored nine second half three-pointers. The game came down to the final seconds and Cougars' Juani Dassie (Marcos Juarez, ARG) scored the game winner with just a touch over two seconds left on the clock, while DeAnza's final offering at the buzzer was unsuccessful. Returning Freshman Darryl Brooks II (Menomonee Falls, WI) led the game with both 19 points and five assists, while Freshman Alex Harris came off the bench to key DeAnza's second-half, comeback attempt. He scored 18 points for the Mountain Lions, including a pair of three-pointers, while DeAnza's Point Guard Omarian Thomas-Marshall netted a dozen points as the only other player to score in double figures on the night. The Cougars are 1-0 on the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO