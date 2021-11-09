CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Philadelphia takes on conference foe Toronto

By The Associated Press
Citizen Tribune
 4 days ago

Toronto Maple Leafs (7-5-1, second in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (6-2-2, fourth in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +103, Maple Leafs -124; over/under is 6....

www.citizentribune.com

