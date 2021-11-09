ARKW ETF – Trade Tip Video Analysis – Chris Vermeulen

High-frequency trading signals are one of the most reliable tools to do successful crypto trading. An HFT signal draws 6 price zones with 3 levels above and below the current price for a chance-risk area. HFT signals help understand how a crypto trading strategy will perform in volatile periods, the maximum no. of potential gains and losses, max drawdown, and over what period it will continue to work. The darker the color is, the higher probability of market reversal. The top of a rectangle (candle) or entry point shows the most convenient entry points to the market, and the base shows most profitable exit points.

