Coffee, community and board games

By Christopher Keizur
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42h3pt_0cqwmclH00 Legacy Coffee looks to become downtown Gresham's neighborhood hangout with great drinks, conversation

A new coffee shop in downtown Gresham is all about celebrating the community and, well, coffee.

Brad Graves, who owns the newly opened Legacy Coffee alongside his wife Michelle, could spend hours talking about beans. A true caffeine-wonk, he loves diving into roasting and grinding techniques, flavor profiles of the guest blends he brings in monthly, and how different styles change the bitterness and underlying flavors.

Basically, Legacy Coffee, 75 N.W. First St., is the place to be if you are obsessed with espressos, mochas, lattes, pour-overs and more.

"This has been a dream for over 10 years for my wife and I," Brad said. "This is a specialty coffee shop in that we care about the coffee through every step of the process."

"I want drinking our coffee to be an experience," he added. "One of the best parts about being in the coffee business is the connection you make with customers."

The couple opened their doors Tuesday, Oct. 26, and have been establishing themselves in a community they described as "warm and welcoming." Legacy Coffee is open 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, with both Brad and Michelle manning the counter at this time. Eventually those hours will expand as they are able to hire employees.

"This is such a tightknit community and we feel so welcome," Brad said. "I have gotten to meet barbers, tattoo artists, the folks at the pet store, people from Café Delirium and Jazzy Bagels — they all want to see us succeed."

Brad opens the shop with 14 years of experience working with coffee, from Starbucks to most recently managing the Intent Coffee Café — Intent is the flagship roaster whose blends will always be on hand at Gresham's newest cafe. Legacy also has a monthly rotating guest roaster to showcase different coffees from around the region, and eventually, the globe.

"We have something for the customer who comes in every morning wanting the same drink, or for the customer looking to explore new coffee from different regions," Brad said.

For food you can get bagels from Jazzy Bagels, pastries from Hope's Bake Shop and Liberated Baking, and a vegan fried "chicken" sandwich from The Mocking Bird food cart. Breakfast and lunch items, made-to-order, are served all day, with other standouts being English muffin breakfast sandwiches — both standard and vegan, a club sandwich, and a hummus plate.

Both the coffee and food menu will grow and expand in the future as Legacy finds its footing.

"We have a really good foundation to start from, and we want to build this place in a direction guided by our customers," Brad said.

The couple, who live in Gresham raising four kids, foresee Legacy becoming a place to spend a morning with friends. Both are tabletop game lovers, and there is a library of games that customers can play while enjoying their drinks and food. The interior is brightly lit, with many windows, and the seating is comfortably spaced out throughout the café.

The goal is to eventually have evening events from board game nights to live music.

"I just want people to enjoy the space," Brad said. "This side of (Interstate 205) needs a place not involving alcohol that is open in the evenings. People are hungry for those community spaces coming out of the pandemic."

That love of games extends to the customer loyalty program. In lieu of punch cards, Legacy will sell specialty 20-sided dice, where higher rolls equal a bigger discount on a drink.

"We didn't want to be lost in the sea of punch cards," Brad said with a laugh.

The couple have been pleased with the early customer base. They are already welcoming regulars, and Brad estimates three-times the daily visitors he anticipated.

"We have been blown away by the amount of love and support, it is very humbling," he said. "People have been kind to us, and we hope to repay that in the future."

Legacy Coffee

6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

75 N.W. First St.

503-489-5056

Legacycoffeepdx.com

Legacy favorites

Coffee order

Michelle — Oat milk mocha

Brad — Pour-over black coffee

Board game

Michelle — Splendor/Carcassonne

Brad — Twilight Imperium fourth-edition

