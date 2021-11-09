Survey: 54% of Equipment Dealers Don’t Support Deere Strike

The first examples of the Rivian R1T pickup truck are rolling off the assembly line. What's more, the EV automaker aims to deliver 1,000 examples before the end of the year. A launch date for the R1S SUV still isn't known but we don't think it's too far away. But, there is some new and somewhat troubling news to report. A member of the Rivian Owners Forum noticed a new paragraph that's been added to the company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. It states the company doesn't expect to fulfill all 55,400 R1 pre-orders for at least another two years.
Comments / 0