CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

IAF Bombs Iranian Targets in Syria for 3rd Time in 10 Days

The Jewish Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted a series of strikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria on Monday night, the third such attack in a week and a half. Syria’s official SANA news reported that the Syrian army’s air defenses “repelled an Israeli air aggression that targeted some posts in the central...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Israel will be destroyed if it makes any mistake with us, Iran warns

Any mistake Israel makes against Iran will only accelerate Tel Aviv's destruction, the Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has threatened. He went on to claim that while Tel Aviv may start an altercation with the Islamic Republic, it will be Iran that ends it. Should Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Saudi Media: Assad Behind Expulsion of Iranian Military Leader from Syria

Syrian President Bashar Assad was involved in the ejection of Iranian Quds Force Commander Jawad Ghafari, wrote Saudi publications Al Arabiya and Al Hadath on Wednesday. According to reports, Assad asked the Iranian regime to withdraw Ghafari due to the “overactivity” of the Quds Force in Syria, which the Syrian dictator considered to be a breach of sovereignty in multiple sectors.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iaf#Hezbollah#Israeli Army#Iranian#3rd Time#The Israeli Air Force#Sana News#Syrian#Lebanese#Saudi#Al Hadath Channel#Tartus#Idf
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY
Reuters

Aid group says 4,000-5,000 Afghans crossing into Iran daily

KABUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - As many as 4,000-5,000 Afghans have been crossing into Iran daily since the Taliban seized Kabul in August and hundreds of thousands more are expected to arrive in the coming winter, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Wednesday. The aid group said as many...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
tucsonpost.com

Always ready for US & Israel: Iran launches massive military drill

Iran kicked off a large-scale military exercise on Sunday. The maneuvers take place weeks before negotiators are set to meet for a new attempt at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal. The drill, dubbed 'Zolfaghar-1400', includes maneuvers in parts of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Oman, which is connected...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Kokomo Tribune

Iran releases footage of alleged incident with US navy

Iran has released video from an alleged clash with the US navy last month in the Gulf of Oman. Iran claims the US forces were attempting to board a tanker to confiscate Iranian crude oil. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby rejected the claims in a press conference.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

UK carrier strike group intercepted 30+ armed Russian warplanes in 2 weeks

The United Kingdom’s HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier strike group has seen dozens of interactions with Russian fighter jets and warships during its current deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region. The U.K.’s carrier group even recorded more than 30 intercepts of armed Russian fighters operating near the carrier group in a single two-week period.
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Syria: Rare Daytime Israeli Strike Hits Targets in Damascus Region

Syrian state media reported Saturday that Israeli surface-to-surface missiles struck targets in the Damascus region. At around 11:17 am Saturday, “the Israeli enemy launched a number of missiles” from northern Israel, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), which said the attack “targeted some points in Damascus countryside.”. The...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
Foreign Policy

Israel Needs Weapons to Stop Iran’s Bomb

In Washington on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid warned that Israel was prepared to use military force to stop Iran from gaining nuclear weapons capability. “Iran has publicly stated it wants to wipe us out,” Lapid said. “We have no intention of letting this happen.” At the same press event, held to mark the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between several Arab states and Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was much more circumspect, saying merely that Iran wasn’t negotiating and that Washington is “prepared to turn to other options.”
MILITARY
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy