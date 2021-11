Cristiano Ronaldo insists Manchester United are capable of winning silverware. Ronaldo was speaking after their 2-2 draw at Champions League opponents Atalanta last nigt. He told DAZN: "I didn't come here on vacation, I came back to win titles, if possible. And if we all think like that, I think it will be possible. Will it be difficult? Of course, it will be difficult. We have new players, a new system ... Yes, but that doesn't matter.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO