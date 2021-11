Join the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, November 6th from 2-5 PM for a Free Basketball Skills Day hosted by Spurs Inclusive Sports League at Morgan’s Wonderland Sports. Spurs Inclusive Sports League was created to provide sports training to all kids, with and without disabilities, to create an inclusive community where competitive passion is universal. Players will develop their skills in shooting, ball handling, passing, and more, in a fun and positive learning environment. All skill levels and abilities are invited to enjoy Skills Day at Morgan’s Wonderland Sports.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO