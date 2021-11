Dmitri Halajko is leaving his job as West Ham U23 manager. Halajko is departing to take up a youth and coaching development role at the Premier League. He said, "I think it's time to move my career onto a different direction. The U23s, the first team and the Club are doing extremely well, so in some ways it's not the best time to move on, but you don't know when these kinds of opportunities are going to come up.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 15 HOURS AGO