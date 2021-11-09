This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Colorado

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant.

According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans -- or 10.8% of the 18 and older population -- say they will either probably or definitely not get the vaccination.

Many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated cite one of three reasons: either they are concerned about possible side effects, or they want to wait to see if it is safe, or it is difficult for them to obtain a vaccination. Others cite different reasons.

Nationwide, 17,000,000 people, 6.8% of the adult population, do not trust the COVID-19 vaccines, and another 9,970,000, or 4.0%, do not think COVID-19 is a big threat. Additionally, 15,250,000 American adults, or 6.1% of the 18 and older population, have not been vaccinated because they do not trust the government.

In Colorado, an estimated 383,500 adults, or 8.6%, say they will likely refuse the vaccine. Of all adults in the state, 6.2% will refuse because they do not trust the COVID-19 vaccine specifically, 4.4% because they do not think COVID-19 is a big threat, and 5.7% because they distrust the government.

Despite pockets of resistance, Colorado is doing a better job at vaccinating its population quickly than most states. So far, 62.7% of Colorado’s population are fully vaccinated, compared to 59.2% of all Americans.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 752,998 confirmed cases of the virus in the Colorado, and a total of 8,308 residents have died as a result.

All survey data used in this story was published by the Census on Oct. 20, 2021. All data related to COVID-19 infections, fatalities, and vaccinations is current as of Nov. 5, 2021.

