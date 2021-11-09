CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in Connecticut

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cqwhlbB00 As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant.

According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans -- or 10.8% of the 18 and older population -- say they will either probably or definitely not get the vaccination.

Many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated cite one of three reasons: either they are concerned about possible side effects, or they want to wait to see if it is safe, or it is difficult for them to obtain a vaccination. Others cite different reasons.

Nationwide, 17,000,000 people, 6.8% of the adult population, do not trust the COVID-19 vaccines, and another 9,970,000, or 4.0%, do not think COVID-19 is a big threat. Additionally, 15,250,000 American adults, or 6.1% of the 18 and older population, have not been vaccinated because they do not trust the government.

In Connecticut, an estimated 163,900 adults, or 6.0%, say they will likely refuse the vaccine. Of all adults in the state, 4.6% will refuse because they do not trust the COVID-19 vaccine specifically, 2.5% because they do not think COVID-19 is a big threat, and 4.1% because they distrust the government.

Despite pockets of resistance, Connecticut is doing a better job at vaccinating its population quickly than most states. So far, 70.9% of Connecticut’s population are fully vaccinated, compared to 59.2% of all Americans.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 404,218 confirmed cases of the virus in the Connecticut, and a total of 8,776 residents have died as a result.

All survey data used in this story was published by the Census on Oct. 20, 2021. All data related to COVID-19 infections, fatalities, and vaccinations is current as of Nov. 5, 2021.

These are all the counties in Connecticut where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

State Share adult pop. of who will likely refuse vaccination Pop. currently fully vaccinated Total COVID-19 infections to date Total COVID-19 deaths to date
Alabama 15.5% 45.2% 834,582 15,734
Alaska 13.6% 52.5% 135,325 711
Arizona 11.3% 54.3% 1,175,520 21,273
Arkansas 13.7% 48.4% 514,539 8,434
California 7.9% 61.7% 4,919,465 71,646
Colorado 8.6% 62.7% 752,998 8,308
Connecticut 6.0% 70.9% 404,218 8,776
Delaware 9.7% 60.6% 144,755 2,096
Florida 11.7% 60.6% 3,656,010 59,499
Georgia 12.0% 49.1% 1,638,606 29,310
Hawaii 11.9% 59.9% 81,850 911
Idaho 14.9% 45.1% 294,485 3,600
Illinois 13.5% 60.6% 1,705,777 28,772
Indiana 11.0% 50.4% 1,025,957 16,841
Iowa 14.7% 55.8% 491,463 7,069
Kansas 14.0% 53.6% 438,196 6,448
Kentucky 13.2% 51.1% 748,202 9,856
Louisiana 16.4% 47.9% 760,691 14,585
Maine 10.4% 71.3% 106,469 1,197
Maryland 4.7% 66.3% 563,696 10,939
Massachusetts 7.0% 69.9% 857,959 19,046
Michigan 15.1% 53.7% 1,297,496 23,879
Minnesota 10.6% 61.9% 807,956 8,885
Mississippi 12.5% 45.9% 505,661 10,134
Missouri 15.5% 50.2% 858,900 12,213
Montana 18.0% 51.2% 178,980 2,396
Nebraska 14.9% 56.7% 288,257 2,988
Nevada 12.7% 54.2% 453,297 7,677
New Hampshire 6.8% 63.5% 137,778 1,581
New Jersey 5.4% 66.6% 1,202,251 28,011
New Mexico 8.1% 62.5% 279,670 5,085
New York 5.9% 66.9% 2,571,790 56,116
North Carolina 11.4% 53.7% 1,485,455 18,191
North Dakota 17.8% 48.0% 150,467 1,784
Ohio 13.6% 52.2% 1,556,208 24,763
Oklahoma 16.4% 50.7% 647,637 10,929
Oregon 11.0% 63.6% 369,815 4,469
Pennsylvania 13.9% 61.1% 1,575,184 31,711
Rhode Island 7.9% 71.5% 180,488 2,881
South Carolina 14.8% 51.0% 900,464 13,802
South Dakota 18.2% 53.4% 156,123 2,253
Tennessee 13.1% 48.4% 1,284,527 16,450
Texas 10.0% 54.2% 4,233,278 70,293
Utah 14.3% 54.9% 556,463 3,262
Vermont 4.2% 71.4% 37,783 357
Virginia 5.6% 63.7% 932,173 14,089
Washington 7.1% 64.5% 733,535 8,727
West Virginia 14.8% 40.8% 274,508 4,490
Wisconsin 14.9% 58.7% 893,028 9,495
Wyoming 25.0% 44.4% 104,403 1,243

24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Georgia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 734,447 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 224 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Georgia, deaths attributable to the […]
GEORGIA STATE
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Georgia Has Received So Far

It has now been 46 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of October 31, the U.S. has sent 518,696,735 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 158.0% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 1.4 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to South Dakota. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 47 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 9, 536,665,505 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 163.5% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Metro Areas With the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

The U.S. murder rate is at its highest level in nearly two and half decades. A total of 21,570 murders were committed nationwide in 2020, up nearly 30% from the previous year — the largest annual increase on record. The rash of deadly violence came during a tumultuous year in American history. The COVID-19 pandemic […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
deseret.com

Why COVID-19 is spiking in highly vaccinated states

The coronavirus pandemic is still going. And as we head into the winter months, there are a number of questions about what might happen in states with high vaccination rates and mitigation measures. Some highly vaccinated states have seen massive coronavirus surges as of late, which might be a sign...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Sleep Deprived City in Every State

Sleep is a key component of a healthy lifestyle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get at least seven hours of sleep each night — and falling short of this target carries a number of risks. Still, nearly 90 million American adults are not getting enough sleep. Americans who do not […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Drunk County in Every State

Each year, alcohol misuse is directly linked to diseases and accidents that kill an estimated 95,000 Americans. Excessive drinking also costs the economy hundreds of billions of dollars annually, mostly in lost productivity.  Excessive drinking — along with tobacco use, not enough exercise, and poor nutrition — is one of four main risk factors for […]
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Systems Seeing ‘A Bunch’ Of Children Getting COVID-19 Vaccinations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Across the country, the White House estimates about one million kids are now vaccinated against COVID-19. For the most part in our area, our bigger institutions are seeing a steady stream of people signing up for shots. Smaller facilities are seeing fewer children than expected. “I’m pretty excited for this one to get vaccinated. That way we can actually not have to worry about this,” Mike Cellurale said in reference to his daughter. She falls into the 5- to 11-year-old category. He said it’s the earliest he could get his child in for a shot because of people signing up. “To...
EDUCATION
MedPage Today

Whistleblower Physician Killed in Plane Crash Ahead of Settlement

A crush of physicians, anesthesiology staffing firms, and outpatient surgery centers in Georgia will pay $28 million to resolve federal kickback allegations -- but the physician whistleblower who helped set the proceedings in motion died before she could see the outcome. Kathleen Hartney-Velazco, MD, owner of Capitol Anesthesiology, died in...
CENTENNIAL, CO
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Jared Polis Cites New Mexico As Example Of Why He’s Not Planning To Bring Back Mask Mandate

DENVER (CBS4) – The Governor of Colorado says he does not plan on bringing back a mask mandate throughout the state even as COVID-19 cases surge. Gov. Jared Polis said he would leave masking orders to the counties, citing that neighboring New Mexico has a mask mandate and cases were comparable to those seen in Colorado. However, Polis did push for more people to get vaccinated. “It has never been more dangerous for the unvaccinated than it is right now,” Polis said. Colorado is one of the most infected states in the nation. One in every 48 Coloradans are infected and symptomatic. However,...
COLORADO STATE
myq105.com

What Is The Fastest Growing City In Florida?

Take a guess. My guess would be a city in the Tampa Bay area. We know rents are super high in the Tampa Bay area so I would assume that one of our bay area cities earned the top spot…but no! The fastest growing city in Florida is…Drum roll please…
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

