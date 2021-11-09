CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Is How Many People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine in California

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0cqwhkiS00 As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant.

According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans -- or 10.8% of the 18 and older population -- say they will either probably or definitely not get the vaccination.

Many Americans who have yet to be vaccinated cite one of three reasons: either they are concerned about possible side effects, or they want to wait to see if it is safe, or it is difficult for them to obtain a vaccination. Others cite different reasons.

Nationwide, 17,000,000 people, 6.8% of the adult population, do not trust the COVID-19 vaccines, and another 9,970,000, or 4.0%, do not think COVID-19 is a big threat. Additionally, 15,250,000 American adults, or 6.1% of the 18 and older population, have not been vaccinated because they do not trust the government.

In California, an estimated 2,365,300 adults, or 7.9%, say they will likely refuse the vaccine. Of all adults in the state, 4.9% will refuse because they do not trust the COVID-19 vaccine specifically, 2.8% because they do not think COVID-19 is a big threat, and 3.9% because they distrust the government.

Despite pockets of resistance, California is doing a better job at vaccinating its population quickly than most states. So far, 61.7% of California’s population are fully vaccinated, compared to 59.2% of all Americans.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,919,465 confirmed cases of the virus in the California, and a total of 71,646 residents have died as a result.

All survey data used in this story was published by the Census on Oct. 20, 2021. All data related to COVID-19 infections, fatalities, and vaccinations is current as of Nov. 5, 2021.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

State Share adult pop. of who will likely refuse vaccination Pop. currently fully vaccinated Total COVID-19 infections to date Total COVID-19 deaths to date
Alabama 15.5% 45.2% 834,582 15,734
Alaska 13.6% 52.5% 135,325 711
Arizona 11.3% 54.3% 1,175,520 21,273
Arkansas 13.7% 48.4% 514,539 8,434
California 7.9% 61.7% 4,919,465 71,646
Colorado 8.6% 62.7% 752,998 8,308
Connecticut 6.0% 70.9% 404,218 8,776
Delaware 9.7% 60.6% 144,755 2,096
Florida 11.7% 60.6% 3,656,010 59,499
Georgia 12.0% 49.1% 1,638,606 29,310
Hawaii 11.9% 59.9% 81,850 911
Idaho 14.9% 45.1% 294,485 3,600
Illinois 13.5% 60.6% 1,705,777 28,772
Indiana 11.0% 50.4% 1,025,957 16,841
Iowa 14.7% 55.8% 491,463 7,069
Kansas 14.0% 53.6% 438,196 6,448
Kentucky 13.2% 51.1% 748,202 9,856
Louisiana 16.4% 47.9% 760,691 14,585
Maine 10.4% 71.3% 106,469 1,197
Maryland 4.7% 66.3% 563,696 10,939
Massachusetts 7.0% 69.9% 857,959 19,046
Michigan 15.1% 53.7% 1,297,496 23,879
Minnesota 10.6% 61.9% 807,956 8,885
Mississippi 12.5% 45.9% 505,661 10,134
Missouri 15.5% 50.2% 858,900 12,213
Montana 18.0% 51.2% 178,980 2,396
Nebraska 14.9% 56.7% 288,257 2,988
Nevada 12.7% 54.2% 453,297 7,677
New Hampshire 6.8% 63.5% 137,778 1,581
New Jersey 5.4% 66.6% 1,202,251 28,011
New Mexico 8.1% 62.5% 279,670 5,085
New York 5.9% 66.9% 2,571,790 56,116
North Carolina 11.4% 53.7% 1,485,455 18,191
North Dakota 17.8% 48.0% 150,467 1,784
Ohio 13.6% 52.2% 1,556,208 24,763
Oklahoma 16.4% 50.7% 647,637 10,929
Oregon 11.0% 63.6% 369,815 4,469
Pennsylvania 13.9% 61.1% 1,575,184 31,711
Rhode Island 7.9% 71.5% 180,488 2,881
South Carolina 14.8% 51.0% 900,464 13,802
South Dakota 18.2% 53.4% 156,123 2,253
Tennessee 13.1% 48.4% 1,284,527 16,450
Texas 10.0% 54.2% 4,233,278 70,293
Utah 14.3% 54.9% 556,463 3,262
Vermont 4.2% 71.4% 37,783 357
Virginia 5.6% 63.7% 932,173 14,089
Washington 7.1% 64.5% 733,535 8,727
West Virginia 14.8% 40.8% 274,508 4,490
Wisconsin 14.9% 58.7% 893,028 9,495
Wyoming 25.0% 44.4% 104,403 1,243

Comments

janeal
4d ago

Newsom had an adverse reaction to the booster. Guillain barre syndrome. This is happening all over the place. No thanks

Reply
15
Keith Frey
4d ago

The courts have spoken appropriately, the Mandate that biden is trying to force employers is unethical and violates the constitution and basic human rights and is unenforceable. Let the Law suits begin.

Reply
6
Michael Scot Draper
4d ago

the largest point.....compare to people with the vac!! wont do that bevause that would show the ludicrousness off all these polls that can be changed tailored to fit!! during the plandemic,they lied about the numbers and came back and admitted it and still the sheep follow blindly!! what the scare mongers forgot to tell was......it aint working cause some have woke up to smell the coffee.....and it aint from the government bean collection. although.....the government can always up their game and spread a new one out there.....well practiced at that!

Reply
5
