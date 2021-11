Reprise, a platform used by software companies such as Cloudera and ZoomInfo to create product demonstrations and tours, has raised $62 million in a series B round of funding. The old adage that every company is now a software company is perhaps truer today than it has ever been, but sales and marketing teams face a big challenge getting new customers on board in a competitive landscape where the end-user has several alternatives to choose from. This is where Reprise enters the fray, with a platform that allows anyone to create a customized product tour of their browser-based software, and not worry about having to create dedicated testing environments filled with dummy data.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO