CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

5 reasons why blockchain-based gaming economies are the future

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who hasn’t been living under a rock is probably aware that the gaming industry has been on an absolute tear. It’s one of the industries that has benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic in a big way. That said, the...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Light Reading

Dish eyes blockchain-based loyalty program for mobile, TV

Dish Network is considering using blockchain technology to develop a loyalty program that would stretch across its mobile and satellite TV businesses. And according to one company executive, the program could reward participants with cryptocurrency payments. Blockchain could create a "standard infrastructure" for loyalty programs, according to Chris Ergen, head...
BUSINESS
u.today

Blockchain-Based Monopoly Secures $750,000 from Top VCs: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
gamefreaks365.com

Mythical Games announces new partners for blockchain-based marketplace

Mythical Games plans to bring play-to-earn economics to games with three key developers. This week, Mythical Games revealed its first developer partners for its new Mythical platform. This innovative platform provides developers and businesses with a mechanism for creating or integrating playable blockchain-based economies into games, allowing players, content producers, and brands to gain a new degree of ownership of digital goods.
VIDEO GAMES
Middletown Press

Why This Company Is Providing Financial Services for the Blockchain Space

Antoni Trenchev sits at the intersection of DeFi and banking. As the co-founder and managing partner of Nexo, he's dedicated to providing financial services for the blockchain space. "My co-founder, who originally came up with the idea, was into Bitcoin very early on. He was sitting on some paper profits and wanted to borrow against his Bitcoin to buy even more Bitcoin. It was a great trade because Bitcoin was trading at, I think around $200, and we all know what happened afterward. It was a great idea, but unfortunately, nobody financed it, so we got together with a bunch of people and we came up with the idea of Nexo and this notion that financial services need to be in place for this space to grow," he explained.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvira Nabiullina
beautypackaging.com

Could Blockchain Be the Future of the Beauty Packaging Industry?

At Luxe Pack New York, Adam Peek, founder and host of the People of Packaging podcast and VP of revenue operations at Meyers, gave a presentation entitled, “Blockchain and Crypto Packaging,” where he posed the question, “what might the future hold for our industry?”. What is Blockchain?. According to Peek,...
INDUSTRY
theblockcrypto.com

Huobi Announces Blockchain Summit for Leaders to Discuss the Future of Global Digital Economy

The virtual event, which will include speakers such as former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan, is part of Huobi’s 8-year founding anniversary activities. November 3, 2021 — Huobi Group today announced that it will host Huobi Summit 2021: Blockchain and Beyond, a virtual event where industry leaders from around the world will exchange ideas, discuss prospects for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, and promote the development of the global digital economy. The event will be streamed for the public on official Huobi Group platforms, including Huobi Global’s website, mobile app, Twitter, and Telegraph.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Russia#Blockchain#Ruble#Seven Seven Six Ventures#Coinquora Nov 09#Cointelegraph Nov 09
totalgamingnetwork.com

Ubisoft Plans to Develop 'Play-to-Earn' Blockchain Games

The studio has been looking into doing this since 2018. Ubisoft officially announced their plans to develop "play-to-earn" NFT and blockchain games. This big and unfortunate announcement came during the studio's Q2 earnings call that took place last week. The subject was also touched upon several times during their recent earnings report.
VIDEO GAMES
coingeek.com

Sri Lanka central bank completes blockchain-based KYC proof of concept

In recent years, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has warned citizens about digital currency transactions. The central bank of Sri Lanka believes that virtual currencies such as digital currencies are dependent on speculation, which makes them highly volatile and exposes the investors to the risk of losing large amounts of money.
WORLD
beincrypto.com

Economy-Based Farming Game CropBytes Is Ready for IEO

Game metaverse token CBX launches on Bybit & MEXC. CropBytes stands among the few established blockchain games with a popular presence on both Play Store and Appstore. The game was founded back in 2018 based on a vision to create real value for gaming enthusiasts in the global community through virtual currencies.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
nichegamer.com

Ubisoft to Incorporate NFTs, Blockchain, and “Play-to-Earn” Cryptocurrency in Future Games

Ubisoft have announced they aim to be a major player in NFTs, developing blockchain, and “play-to-earn” concepts in video games. For those unfamiliar, NFTs are “non-fungible tokens.” Fungible means something that can be exchanged for something that is equivalent to it. NFTs (as the BBC explains) allow digital works to be one-of-a-kind, creating a form of digital certificate (the token) to verify it as such. While the data itself can be copied and shared, the token cannot.
VIDEO GAMES
NEWSBTC

Attrace Introduces Promote To Earn Model For Blockchain-based Projects

Earning money online has become a popular trend as advancements in technology continue to revolutionize how human beings interact. In the last few years, the Pandemic and the growing mobile and internet penetration have seen people from all walks of life find alternative ways to earn money. While the whole online industry is gaining traction, blockchain-based projects seem to be gaining most of this attention.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

The Sandbox Blockchain-Based Gaming Platform Integrates to Meta’s Social Metaverse

The Sandbox, a blockchain-based decentralized gaming platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with the largest social network Meta. In partnership with Meta, The Sandbox gaming platform will be integrated into Meta’s newly announced social metaverse, which will open access to the game for all users. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

Santander to offer blockchain-based ETFs

Spain-based Santander has announced it will also take part to the Blockchain revolution through funds referenced to Bitcoin and, perhaps, to other major cryptocurrencies. These ETFs will most likely be futures ETFs, which does not involve buying Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies, to back the fund, in the style of the two ETFs (ProShares and Valkyrie) that have recently been approved in the US.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

The Realisation of the Neko Inu Multiverse of Blockchain Games

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Realisation of the Neko Inu Multiverse of Blockchain Games. Rome was not built in a day and many roads lead to Rome. It is both a long and endearing journey that presented the Neko Inu Management with many difficult choices to make in order to fulfil the Vision of being the “Steam” platform for blockchain game distribution.
VIDEO GAMES
mobileworldlive.com

Zynga eyes blockchain gaming, parts with COO

Games developer Zynga appointed Matt Wolf as VP of blockchain gaming in an effort to tap into emerging technologies as part of its growth ambitions, alongside announcing the resignation of five-year long COO Matthew Bromberg. In a statement, the company expressed belief Wolf will aid in reaching a new market...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Overcoming the resistance to blockchain games

Valve stirred the hornet’s nest around blockchain games when it announced a ban on games with nonfungible tokens (NFTs). We discussed the controversy around the new tech and business models of blockchain games in the opening session at our GamesBeat Summit Next event. Our discussion included Chris LoVerme, CEO of...
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

Lottery.com Developing Blockchain Gaming Platform

Lottery.com (NASDAQ: LTRY), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where, and when the lottery is played, is developing a platform to operate the lottery, sports betting, sweepstakes, and other forms of online gaming; the platform will also augment the company’s API capabilities. According to the company, the platform,...
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy