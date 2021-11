MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama Board of Trustees on Wednesday selected Jo Bonner to become the university's new president. Bonner, a former U.S. congressman who most recently served as chief of staff for Gov. Kay Ivey, was among three finalists for the USA job. The other two finalists were Dr. Damon Andrew, dean and professor of the College of Education at Florida State University, and Dr. Michael Tidwell, immediate past president of the University of Texas at Tyler.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO