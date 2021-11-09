CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Cardano was trading at $2.2437 by 02:45 (07:45 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22. The move upwards pushed Cardano's market cap up to $74.7226B,...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano vs Ethereum: Comparing Capabilities 2021

There are hundreds and thousands of digital coins and tokens in the crypto market. They compete in the market to attract many investors and potential traders to their blockchain network. The increasing usability of cryptocurrencies has helped several projects to grow their market cap and trading volumes in the last few years.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Sells $52.5M In Coinbase And Loads Up On These Stocks Instead

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest sold more shares in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) on Thursday even as the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange's stock pared losses a day after sinking 8% on dismal third-quarter results that fell short of investors' expectations. Ark Invest sold 155,974 shares — estimated to be worth $52.46...
STOCKS
investing.com

Litecoin Falls 10.19% In Selloff

Investing.com - Litecoin was trading at $246.700 by 04:05 (02:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since Monday, September 20, 2021. The move downwards pushed Litecoin's market cap down to $17.101B, or 0.61% of the total cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
MarketRealist

What If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin Now? Long-Term Outlook

After being called a fad and a bubble, it seems like cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Cryptos had a blockbuster year in 2020 and 2021 is turning out to be good, despite the volatilities. Bitcoin quadrupled in 2020 and has returned more than 120 percent YTD. Recently, Bitcoin made a fresh record high. Due to its continuing gains, what would happen if a person invested $100 in Bitcoin today? How much could that be worth in a few years?
MARKETS
FingerLakes1.com

Simple rules for successful crypto trading

Cryptocurrencies are here to stay. Regardless of whether you think they are cheap or expensive, the right thing to do is analyze things and be ready for the future. It is never easy to predict what will happen in trading, even though it seems like a simple strategy that makes money no matter what happens in the market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardano Climbs#Investing Com Cardano
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA consolidates around $2.1

Cardano price analysis is bearish today. ADA/USD saw a brief spike above $2.30 resistance yesterday. Cardano is currently trading at $2.1. The Cardano price analysis is bearish today, as we expect more selling to follow after a strong rally ended yesterday with a move to $2.378. As a result, another retracement is expected before another rise can be made, which will require further consolidation.
STOCKS
HackerNoon

Why You Should Invest in the Cardano Ecosystem Now

Cardano is currently just going sideways. Such times are usually the best buying opportunity not only for a particular coin but also for much smaller projects within the ecosystem. In this article I look at 5 exciting projects with huge potential. Things have been a bit quieter with Cardano and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Could Cardano Hit $500 Billion by 2023?

Cardano has become the fourth-biggest cryptocurrency by market value. The blockchain platform offers the advantages of speedy transactions and lower energy use than Bitcoin. Cardano is working on five phases of development -- so the best may be yet to come. Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) has soared more than 1,100% this year....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
investing.com

Cardano Could Retrace Before Targeting $2.70

Cardano looks ready to break out of a bullish consolidation pattern. Cardano has surged nearly 18% since Monday’s open. Further buying pressure could push ADA to $2.70. Still, prices could retrace before meeting the bullish target. Cardano appears to be catching up with the rest of the market after slicing...
STOCKS
DailyFx

Silver Price Chart Bullish

Silver is about to confirm a breakout from an inverse H&S pattern. If confirmed, looking for 28 to 30 relatively soon. Silver is in the process of confirming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern. If it can close strong today, above 24.87, then it will confirm a break of the neckline of the pattern and point to a rally in the weeks ahead.
MARKETS
investing.com

Fisker Stock Climbs After Bullish Credit Suisse Rating

Investing.com — Electric vehicle firm Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR )'s stock jumped 2.3% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse initiated it with an outperform rating. Fisker stock hit a high of $20.26 in the first hour of Tuesday trading and was trading around $19.52 in the early afternoon session. "With electric...
STOCKS
investing.com

Silver Continues to Confirm Bullish Trend

It’s been a great year thus far for investors in the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), but unfortunately, investors in the precious metals space (SLV) have been left in the dust. This is evidenced by a 20% plus return for the S&P-500 and Nasdaq and a pathetic (-) 9% return for silver. However, while the returns have been disappointing this year, they’ve created the conditions for a new bull market to emerge, with some of the lowest bullish sentiment readings we’ve seen in several years in the precious metals space.It’s been a great year thus far for investors in the S&P-500 (SPY) and Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), but unfortunately, investors in the precious metals space (SLV) have been left in the dust. This is evidenced by a 20% plus return for the S&P-500 and Nasdaq and a pathetic (-) 9% return for silver. However, while the returns have been disappointing this year, they’ve created the conditions for a new bull market to emerge, with some of the lowest bullish sentiment readings we’ve seen in several years in the precious metals space. Meanwhile, even though the S&P-500 continues to make new highs, silver is not making new lows relative to the S&P-500 and looks to be trying to bottom out currently. This is a reason to remain optimistic, as is the fact that silver continues to make higher lows vs. the gold price (GLD (NYSE:GLD)). Let’s take a closer look below:
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Stacks (STX) Analysis: The Bullish Climb of STX attracts Investors

STX is taking its market price up the charts after a recent breakout. The token is gaining a gradual bullish momentum after October’s last week’s market correction. Stacks saw tremendous growth in its trading volume in the 24-hours. Stacks is currently trading near its yearly All-Time High price mark. The...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Cryptos for First-Time Investors

Check out these three must-have cryptocurrencies for a starter portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments can be risky, so only invest money you can afford to lose and make sure you research any investment carefully. Bigger cryptocurrencies are a better bet for beginner crypto investors. If you're one of the 20% of crypto-curious...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy