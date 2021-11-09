CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Sets New All-Time High Breaking $67K Barrier

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday evening, Bitcoin set another record breaking through the $67 thousand dollar threshold, up nearly 3.5 percent over the past 24 hours per the screen image below from CoinMarketCap.com. During the past several weeks,...

www.investing.com

Entrepreneur

An Expert Shares the Truth Behind Bitcoin's All-Time Highs

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The CEO and founder of Out Of This World Investments holds extensive information surrounding bitcoin and more information will be released on a regular basis on his website. Having vast knowledge about the bitcoin market, he says that it’s understandable to feel that the price of Bitcoin at the moment is incredibly high due to the fact that throughout 2021, the price of BTC has been hitting ATH (all-time highs). Seeing a high number can easily give the impression that something is too expensive to buy. However, breaking an asset down into its smaller denominations may help to highlight its true cost. For example, although petrol costs £4,200, if you base the price on a full 3000-litre lorry load, looking at the price in terms of litres helps give a realistic assessment of cost.
dailyhodl.com

Smart Money Accumulating Bitcoin As BTC Rallies to New All-Time Highs: Crypto Insights Firm Glassnode

Even though Bitcoin has been surging to record high prices, the “smart money” continues to accumulate BTC, according to crypto insights firm Glassnode. In its weekly report, the crypto analytics firm notes that the amount of BTC that hasn’t moved in a year now reentering circulation remains relatively low. The firm refers to this type of Bitcoin as “revived supply.”
Benzinga

'Relentlessly Up': Bitcoin, Ethereum Hit All-Time Highs

Market-leading cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) suddenly spiked to new highs on Wednesday. What Happened: Bitcoin added $2,000 to its price within minutes, as a large green candle sent the leading digital asset to a new high of $68,789. Ethereum quickly followed suit with its own all-time...
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High on Record US Inflation Figures

Bitcoin (BTC) hit yet another all-time high on Wednesday, as October’s inflation figures in the USA reached an annual rate of 6.3%, its highest level in 30 years. At 15:22 UTC, bitcoin traded at USD 68,358, up 1% over the past 24 hours. The price is down from a peak of USD 69,044 (per Coingecko) reached right around 14:15 UTC, marking a new all-time high for the top-ranked cryptocurrency.
InvestorPlace

7 Top Cryptocurrencies to Catch as Bitcoin Hits All-Time Highs

The search for top cryptocurrencies to buy is on. Seeing many of the large cap cryptocurrencies soar to new all-time highs, and smaller-cap alt coins make significant runs this year, is stirring a frenzy in the market. Indeed, there’s a fear of missing out in the crypto world right now. For investors looking to step in, thinking about where to allocate a little risk capital to this sector is important.
The Independent

Bitcoin price and Ethereum soar to new all-time highs as crypto market surges

The price of bitcoin has hit a new all-time high on Tuesday, continuing a record-breaking rally that has pushed the overall crypto market close to $3 trillion.Ethereum (ether) also saw a fresh price peak, while Cardano (ada) and other major cryptocurrencies experienced a significant surge overnight.The $3 trillion crypto market cap is now worth more than the top dozen of the world’s largest banks, with industry experts attributing this to massive institutional investment and renewed interest from retail investors.“It reflects what we have been saying all along, that bitcoin is the future,” Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer of the cryptocurrency...
investing.com

Record whale accumulation precipitated latest all-time high Bitcoin breakout

On-chain analytics provider Glassnode identified the milestone in its Nov. 8 “The Week Onchain” report, concluding: “Investors are just not spending their coins.”. Record whale accumulation precipitated latest all-time high Bitcoin breakout. Project Rundown Interview with BNBPay By CoinQuora - Nov 09, 2021. Hey guys. We are here with BNBPay...
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin reaches new all time high as crypto market cap surpasses $3trillion

The main cryptocurrency has managed to break through its previous all-time high and is currently hovering around $67,500 as the entire market appears to be gaining momentum today with other majors like Cardano and Litecoin up over 10%. After a brief period of consolidation, the rally was supported by some upbeat fundamental news like Mastercard launching crypto-linked payments cards in Asia which after recent news of a Bitcoin ETF approval in the US, continues to further the narrative that cryptocurrencies are becoming more widely accepted which in turn furthers mass adoption. While the price of BTC has pulled back slightly, it still remains unclear if it will be able to extend the upward move as it could be increasingly susceptible to news and the general sentiment. Either way, as we have seen in the past, any significant move by the main cryptocurrency could lead to a domino effect across the market as traders and investors attempt to capitalize.
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH reaches a new all-time high at $4,840, set for a retracement?

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today. ETH/USD peaked at $4,840. Closest support at $4,650 previous support. Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as bulls are likely exhausted after setting a strong higher high at $4,840 overnight. Therefore, we expect ETH/USD to retrace over the next 24 hours and retest the previous high at $4,650 as support.
FXStreet.com

Polkadot consolidates before new all-time highs

Polkadot price moves sideways after hitting the $55 value area. The market appears to be coming to Polkadot to correct instead of Polkadot moving lower. Downside movement may be more limited than its peers. Polkadot price shows that it may not experience a steep retracement if there is a pullback...
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin Price Surges Past $68,500 in Latest All-Time High Run

Bitcoin prices have reached their highest-ever levels during the morning trading session of Nov 9. This high is only around 2% off shy of reaching $70,000 per BTC. BTC prices traded just above $68,500 in a new all-time high on Nov 9 after gaining 4.6% on the day. At the...
investing.com

Bitcoin & Ether Set New Record Highs As Crypto Market Tops $3trl

Head of Market Analysis Anthony Cheung talks over the need-to-know news for the day ahead. Update on Wall Street close as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) tops $2trl valuation (8:12) Bitcoin & Ether Set New Record Highs As Crypto Market Tops $3trl. Market Digests Hot Inflation While Elon Musk Disposes Of $5bln Of......
bitcoinist.com

PolyDoge Price Breaks New All-Time High After OKEx Listing

Leading cryptocurrency exchange OKEx has announced the listing of PolyDoge on its platform. The digital asset had participated in a voting round that featured five altcoins. Conditions for winning this voting was reaching 5,000 votes which would qualify the two winning projects for unconditional listings. PolyDoge emerged as one of the winners and has been officially listed on OKEx exchange as of Monday, November 8 at 10:00 AM UTC.
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Breaks New All-Time High As Gas Fees Plummet

Ethereum has taken the recent rally in the crypto market one step further. The digital asset had been chasing multiple new all-time highs in the past week, breaking above $4,600 for the first time ever on Wednesday. This milestone was important for the asset as it showed Ethereum still had more steam left in it after suffering multiple dips at the end of October.
beincrypto.com

Elrond (EGLD) Breaks Out Above $300 as it Sets New All-Time High

Elrond (EGLD) completed its consolidation that has been ongoing for nearly two months with a sharp breakout on Nov. 3. It reached a new all-time high price two days later. EGLD has been increasing alongside an ascending support line since July 20. After reaching a new all-time high price of...
