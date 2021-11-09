AnkerWork Launches PowerConf H700, the Ultimate Wireless Work-From-Home Headset

SteelSeries has now given its popular Arctis 7 series gaming headsets a welcome update. Joining the series will be the Arctis 7+ Wireless and the Arctis 7P+ Wireless. The former is a multiplatform headset compatible with PC, PlayStation, Mac, Android, the Switch and Oculus Quest 2, while the latter also includes extra support for next-gen 3D Audio for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Both have now been upgraded to carry a USB-C charging and connection port that can allow much quicker charging than their predecessors, offering three hours of game time in just 15 minutes of charging. Total battery life has also been extended from 24 hours to a more robust 30 hours. As for colors available, the 7P+ also comes in both black and white, while the 7+ only comes in black.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO