What is new is the wider availability of so-called Ethereum “rollup” scaling solutions. These developer products reduce the traffic on the central Ethereum blockchain by offloading the hard work of processing transactions to efficient secondary chains that record data of transaction batches to the main Ethereum network. What this means functionally is that developers can earn the benefits of speedier and cheaper transactions without having to lose the security of the Ethereum ecosystem.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO