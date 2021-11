VIVIZ (GFRIEND) Eunha Rumored to Have Dated MADTOWN Buffy. On October 16, 2015, former MADTOWN member Buffy uploaded two selfies with VIVIZ member Eunha (at the time, she was a member of GFRIEND). The idols were seen standing in front of the Han River at night, with their heads close together affectionately. The photos instantly sparked dating rumors. The images, which were uploaded to MADTOWN's official Instagram account, included the words "date," "lovestagram," and "girlfriend."

