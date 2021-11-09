CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dotz Ventures Into Molecular Diagnostics Market With SARS-CoV-2 Test

By Justin Petrone
GenomeWeb
 4 days ago

NEW YORK – Israeli technology firm Dotz Nano has entered the molecular diagnostics market with a product for high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 testing called the Mega Diagnostic Platform. The firm debuted its offering, which consists of assay kits, an integrated diagnostic instrument, and a results management system, last month. Dotz claims...

www.genomeweb.com

EurekAlert

Researchers develop CRISPR-based rapid diagnostic tool for SARS-CoV-2

Blending experts from molecular genetics, chemistry and health sciences, researchers at the University of California San Diego have created a rapid diagnostic technology that detects SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The new SENSR (sensitive enzymatic nucleic acid sequence reporter), described in a paper published in the journal ACS Sensors,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nature.com

Characterization of the SARS-CoV-2 genomes in Egypt in first and second waves of infection

At Wuhan, in December 2019, the SRAS-CoV-2 outbreak was detected and it has been the pandemic worldwide. This study aims to investigate the mutations in sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 genome and characterize the mutation patterns in Egyptian COVID-19 patients during different waves of infection. The samples were collected from 250 COVID-19 patients and the whole genome sequencing was conducted using Next Generation Sequencing. The viral sequence analysis showed 1115 different genome from all Egyptian samples in the second wave mutations including 613 missense mutations, 431 synonymous mutations, 25 upstream gene mutations, 24 downstream gene mutations, 10 frame-shift deletions, and 6 stop gained mutation. The Egyptian genomic strains sequenced in second wave of infection are different to that of the first wave. We observe a shift of lineage prevalence from the strain B.1 to B.1.1.1. Only one case was of the new English B.1.1.7. Few samples have one or two mutations of interest from the Brazil and South Africa isolates. New clade 20B appear by March 2020 and 20D appear by May 2020 till January 2021.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Lumos Diagnostics Receives Authorization for CoviDx™ SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test in Canada

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2021-- Lumos Diagnostics (ASX: LDX), a leader in rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostic technologies, today announced that Health Canada has granted Interim Order authorization for the Lumos CoviDx™ SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test. The CoviDx test gives qualified healthcare providers qualitative, easy-to-interpret results within 15-20 minutes in cases of suspected COVID-19 and when performing serial testing of asymptomatic patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Monitoring key epidemiological parameters of SARS-CoV-2 transmission

To the Editor - Control of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic requires targeted interventions, which in turn require precise estimates of quantities that describe transmission. Per-capita transmission rates are influenced by four quantities: (1) the latent period (time from infection to becoming infectious); (2) individual variability in infectiousness (defined by variation in intrinsic transmissibility and contact rate); (3) the incubation period (time from infection to symptom onset); and (4) the serial interval (time between symptom onset of an infector and an infected) (Fig. 1).
SCIENCE
State
Texas State
GenomeWeb

I-Mab, Roche Diagnostics to Codevelop Companion Diagnostics in China

NEW YORK – Biopharmaceutical company I-Mab announced on Monday that it has entered a strategic collaboration with Roche Diagnostics to codevelop companion diagnostics solutions. The Shanghai-based company said in a statement that the two companies would jointly develop companion diagnostics for I-Mab's assets under development to accelerate the R&D process...
ECONOMY
GenomeWeb

Prize for SARS-CoV-2 Sequence Sharing

Eddie Holmes, a virologist at the University of Sydney, has won a top science prize for his part in sharing the sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, Australia's ABC News reports. Holmes has been awarded the Aus $250,000 (US $185,000) Prime Minister's Prize for Science after decades of work on viral...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Meridian Bioscience Nabs FDA EUA for Revogene SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK – Meridian Bioscience announced on Wednesday that its Revogene SARS-CoV-2 test has received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. The molecular test runs on the firm's Revogene instrument and returns positive results in 47 minutes and negative results in 70 minutes from a nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, anterior nasal, or mid-turbinate nasal swab. Both the test's positive and negative predictive agreements are 97.7 percent, the company said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GenomeWeb

GT Molecular SARS-CoV-2 Variant Assay Panel for Qiagen QIAcuity

GT Molecular has launched a SARS-CoV-2 variant assay panel for the Qiagen QIAcuity digital PCR system. The SARS-CoV-2 Variant Assay Panel kit targets nine mutations in the spike protein-encoding gene which can be used to indicate the presence of seven variants of concern. The kit has been optimised for use with the QIAcuity platform, includes all necessary controls, and is available immediately in the US and Canada.
TECHNOLOGY
GenomeWeb

Invitae Unveils Plans to Expand Cancer Testing Portfolio

NEW YORK – Invitae plans to add a variety of germline and somatic testing capabilities to its oncology testing pipeline and launch in vitro diagnostic kits to meet growing demand for local cancer testing capabilities in Europe, Asia, and the US. During a call to discuss the firm's third quarter...
CANCER
GenomeWeb

Meridian Bioscience Looks Beyond COVID-19 for Growth in FY22

NEW YORK – Although Meridian Bioscience has seen significant benefits from the COVID-19 pandemic, largely due to increased sales of reagents in its life sciences division, the company is preparing its business for life after the pandemic. On a conference call to discuss the firm's fiscal fourth quarter and full-year...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Correlation of SARS-CoV-2-breakthrough infections to time-from-vaccine

The short-term effectiveness of a two-dose regimen of the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA BNT162b2 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine was widely demonstrated. However, long term effectiveness is still unknown. Leveraging the centralized computerized database of Maccabi Healthcare Services (MHS), we assessed the correlation between time-from-vaccine and incidence of breakthrough infection between June 1 and July 27, the date of analysis. After controlling for potential confounders as age and comorbidities, we found a significant 1.51 fold (95% CI, 1.38"“1.66) increased risk for infection for early vaccinees compared to those vaccinated later that was similar across all ages groups. The increased risk reached 2.26- fold (95% CI, 1.80"“3.01) when comparing those who were vaccinated in January to those vaccinated in April. This preliminary finding of vaccine waning as a factor of time from vaccince should prompt further investigations into long-term protection against different strains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel SARS-CoV-2 related coronavirus in bats from Cambodia

Knowledge of the origin and reservoir of the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is still fragmentary. To date, the closest relatives to SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Rhinolophus bats sampled in the Yunnan province, China. Here we describe the identification of SARS-CoV-2 related coronaviruses in two Rhinolophus shameli bats sampled in Cambodia in 2010. Metagenomic sequencing identifies nearly identical viruses sharing 92.6% nucleotide identity with SARS-CoV-2. Most genomic regions are closely related to SARS-CoV-2, with the exception of a region of the spike, which is not compatible with human ACE2-mediated entry. The discovery of these viruses in a bat species not found in China indicates that SARS-CoV-2 related viruses have a much wider geographic distribution than previously reported, and suggests that Southeast Asia represents a key area to consider for future surveillance for coronaviruses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Sysmex Insotics Sees Ultra-Sensitive Leukemia Liquid Biopsy as Potential CDx

NEW YORK – Sysmex Inostics has developed an ultrasensitive and CLIA-validated next-generation sequencing liquid biopsy assay for detecting minimal residual disease in acute myeloid leukemia, and has partnered with Qiagen to develop and distribute companion diagnostics assays like this one worldwide. AML-MRD-SEQ utilizes a panel covering 68 regions across 20...
CANCER
Nature.com

Establishment of human distal lung organoids for SARS-CoV-2 infection

COVID-19 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is being a serious pandemic with more than 164 million infections and 3.41 million deaths in over 200 countries as of 20 May 2021. This deadly disease mainly affects the respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, and nervous system. To understand the mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection and develop effective medicines, appropriate models that can be used to faithfully mimic viral infection in the human body are urgently needed. Several cell lines have been commonly used to investigate infection susceptibilities, virus infection, replication mechanism and to screen antiviral drugs1,2. Mouse models expressing human ACE2 and hamsters have also been used to imitate the SARS-CoV-2 infection3. However, both cell lines and animal models have limitations and cannot accurately capture the key characteristics of human biology. As a new type of research model, human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs)-derived organoids, like lung, colon, brain have been used for SARS-CoV-2 infection4,5. However, these hPSC-derived organoids represent a fetal phenotype but not a fully mature state in adults. Human lung alveolar type 2 cells-based 3D cultures, human 2D air"“liquid interface bronchioalveolar and human small intestinal organoid models were also used6,7. Here, we established human distal lung organoids (hDLO) from distal lung parenchymal tissues to investigate the infection dynamics of SARS-CoV-2, and observed cellular dynamic changes in the infected organoids, which are similar to clinical features in COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Virus detective: searching for Zika, dengue and SARS-CoV-2

You have full access to this article via your institution. In this picture, I’m looking into a digital microscope to observe the structural damage that SARS-CoV-2 does to cells from an African green monkey (Chlorocebus sabaeus). I’m inside NB3, the maximum-biosecurity laboratory here at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil, wearing protective equipment. In this room, we look like astronauts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GenomeWeb

Genetron Health, NeoGenomics Partner on Oncology Drug Clinical Trials and Testing

NEW YORK – Genetron Health announced on Monday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with NeoGenomics to assist with drug developers' clinical trials. The firms will use their technology platforms and product pipelines to help business partners synchronize global clinical drug trials and companion diagnostics development, Genetron said in a statement. The collaboration will include developing and operating clinical trials for both oncology drugs and their corresponding CDx products, Genetron added.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
GenomeWeb

Brown University Researchers Develop RNA-Based Breath Test for COVID-19

NEW YORK – Differing from more traditional diagnostic tests that detect metabolic changes in breath, a research team at Brown University has developed a method that relies on viral RNA detection to diagnose SARS-CoV-2. Breath tests developed by companies like Canary Health Technologies, Owlstone Medical, Avisa Dx, and Breathonix feature methods such as mass spectrometry, gas chromatography, and biosensors that measure volatile organic compounds and biomarkers that indicate the presence of a virus or disease.
SCIENCE

